Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rich Homie Quan death: Rich Gang rapper ‘dies aged 34’ at home in Atlanta

The Atlanta rap artist was known for hits including ‘Type of Way’ and ‘Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)’

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Thursday 05 September 2024 15:34
Comments
Close
Rich Homie Quan Talks About Taking Back Control of His Music | Billboard News

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.

Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.

Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives

Head shot of Kelly Rissman

Kelly Rissman

US News Reporter

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, who collaborated with Young Thug as Rich Gang, has died, according to reports. He was 34.

He began his career in 2011 and first found mainstream success with his 2013 hit “Type of Way.”

According to TMZ, his death was confirmed by a representative from Fulton County morgue. His family has said they are “shattered and heartbroken.”

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Quan was born Dequantes Lamar in Atlanta, Georgia in October 1989. He attended Ronald McNair Sr High School and as a young man aspired to become a professional baseball player. His ability as a center fielder and leadoff hitter earned him a scholarship to Fort Valley State University, but he dropped out two weeks later due to the expenses of tuition.

Lamar later worked at an airport, but after losing his job he got involved in burglaries and went on to spend 15 months in jail.

Rich Homie Quan attends a VH1 event in New York in 2016
Rich Homie Quan attends a VH1 event in New York in 2016 (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for VH1)

After leaving incarceration, Lamar threw himself into music. His 2013 single “Type of Way” brought him to mainstream attention, and he had another hit with “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” in 2015.

By then, he had also teamed up with Cash Money Records founder Birdman and fellow rapper Young Thug as Rich Gang, and they had a hit of their own with 2014’s “Lifestyle”.

In November 2016, Lamar sued his former label Think It’s A Game for $2 million over alleged unpaid royalties. They counter-sued him for breach of contract, and both suits were eventually settled out of court.

In 2018, Lamar released his debut studio album Rich as in Spirit.

Fellow rapper Playboi Carti paid tribute by posting several pictures and videos of Lamar to his Instagram stories.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in