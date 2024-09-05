✕ Close Rich Homie Quan Talks About Taking Back Control of His Music | Billboard News

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Tributes have poured in from across the music industry after news broke of Rich Homie Quan’s death on Thursday (September 5). He was 34.

Quan’s death was confirmed to Rolling Stone by a family member. TMZ further reported that the rapper died in his Atlanta home. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born Dequantes Lamar, Quan shot to fame with his 2013 hit “Type of Way,” which peaked at number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Alongside fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug, Quan was a member of Cash Money Records' spin-off project Rich Gang. They had a hit of their own with 2014’s “Lifestyle.”

His other hits include “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” and “Walk Thru (Feat. Problem).”

He was due to perform in his hometown of Atlanta in a few weeks at Nick Cannon‘s Wild N Out event alongside the likes of Wacka Flocka and Nardo Wick.

On social media, fellow rappers including 2 Chainz, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla shared their condolences for the late star.