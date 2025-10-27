Reneé Rapp forced to reschedule two shows due to illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reneé Rapp has been forced to reschedule two concert dates on her Bite Me tour amid health issues.

The 25-year-old pop star is currently touring North America in support of her latest album, which she released in August.

Rappwas originally expected to perform Sunday, October 26, in Atlanta, Georgia, and Monday, October 27, in Tampa, Florida.

However, hours before her Sunday concert, the “Leave Me Alone” singer wrote on her Instagram Story that she was going to have to “reschedule tonight and tomorrow’s shows.”

“In my career I have never had to do this before,” Rapp said, revealing that she’s “been pushing through an illness but my body has finally given out.”

open image in gallery Reneé Rapp is currently traveling on her Bite Me tour ( Getty )

“My doctors have told me that it isn’t safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery,” she added.

She announced that her Tampa show would now be taking place November 4, followed by Atlanta on November 5. All original tickets will be valid for the new dates, she said.

Rapp additionally confirmed that her Wednesday, October 29, show in Charlotte, North Carolina, will go on as scheduled.

“I truly appreciate how much time, planning and preparation goes into coming to a show. I can’t describe to you how sorry I am to have to move things around,” she concluded. “I love you all and I will see you soon.”

The Independent has contacted Rapp’s representative for comment.

Just weeks ago while performing in Oregon, Rapp made headlines for blasting ICE and Donald Trump in an expletive-filled rant.

open image in gallery Reneé Rapp performs at the 2024 All Things Go Music Festival ( 2024 Invision )

Last month, Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he had instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to Portland to protect federal immigration facilities from “domestic terrorists,” authorizing the use of “full force if necessary.”

Taking the stage in Portland — which has seen numerous protests outside the city’s ICE facilities — Rapp told the audience as she was about to sing for them that “at the same time, some other people who shouldn’t f***ing be here are …”

“Let’s just make a few things abundantly f***ing clear. F*** ICE. F*** this administration. And f*** Trump,” the “Too Well” singer said.

Speaking to The Independent last month, the Mean Girls actor has addressed how blunt she can appear sometimes, saying, “I come across that way because I actually will just play so far into whatever vibe that I’m in.”

She continued, explaining that she has also thought more about journalism and the way others have interpreted her in the media because of the internet’s power and consumers being more drawn to hearing negative language used to describe her.

“Now it’s become, ‘Oh, she’s unfiltered or controversial or is gonna say something that people will engage with online or she’s a b**** or ungrateful.’ I don’t know why,” Rapp said.