Reneé Rapp has addressed the current political climate in the United States during a recent performance in Portland, Oregon.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he had instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to Portland to protect federal immigration facilities from “domestic terrorists,” authorizing the use of “full force if necessary.”

Taking the stage in Portland — which has seen numerous protests outside the city’s ICE facilities — Rapp told the audience as she was about to sing for them that “at the same time, some other people who shouldn’t f***ing be here are …”

“Let’s just make a few things abundantly f***ing clear. F*** ICE. F*** this administration. And f*** Trump,” the “Too Well” singer said.

Speaking to The Independent last month, the Mean Girls actor has addressed how blunt she can appear sometimes, saying, “I come across that way because I actually will just play so far into whatever vibe that I’m in.”

She continued, explaining that she has also thought more about journalism and the way others have interpreted her in the media because of the internet’s power and consumers being more drawn to hearing negative language used to describe her.

“Now it’s become, ‘Oh, she’s unfiltered or controversial or is gonna say something that people will engage with online or she’s a b**** or ungrateful.’ I don’t know why,” Rapp said.

The singer isn’t the only person to use their platform to be critical of ICE agents.

Country star Zach Bryan angered MAGA supporters earlier this month after releasing a teaser of his new song, “The Fading of the Red White and Blue,” which describes ICE agents breaking down doors and leaving children frightened.

“Didn’t wake up, dead or in jail / Some out of town boys been given a cell / I’ve got some bad news, woke up missing you / My friends are all degenerates but they’re all I got,” Bryan sings.

“The generational story of dropping the plot / I heard the cops came, cocky motherf***ers ain’t they? / And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house, no bills no more, well I got a telephone / Kids are all scared and all alone,” he continued.

The “Pink Skies” singer has since responded to the backlash, claiming he does not support either “radicalized side” in politics, adding that he was speaking as “a 29-year-old man who is just as confused” by America’s division “as everyone else.”