Post Malone closed out his halftime show performance with a tribute to Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died this month aged 24.

Malone performed during the Thanksgiving Day NFL game between the Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Texas Friday.

He arrived on stage decked out in the Cowboys team’s signature navy color, covered in various pins and buttons to show his hometown team pride. However, one side of his jacket had the number 94 written in white font, to represent Kneeland’s jersey number.

“I love you so very much, Dallas, Texas,” he told the crowd at the end of his performance. “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the best team in the world, the Dallas Cowboys. I hope everyone has a great night, I hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving, and I love you more than I can ever say.”

He concluded: “And we love you 94. We love you.”

open image in gallery ‘We love you 94,’ Post Malone told the Dallas Cowboys crowd ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Marshawn Kneeland was drafted by the Cowboys in 2024 after playing for Western Michigan University ( Getty Images )

Kneeland played for Western Michigan University before the Cowboys drafted him in 2024.

On November 6, he died by suicide after a police chase, the Texas Department of Public Safety told The Independent.

The Dallas Cowboys acknowledged his death without specifying the cause in a statement the following morning.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzleyk, described his death in a post on Instagram as “a pain I can hardly put into words.”

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” he wrote. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words,” he wrote.

The NFL said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates.”

Throughout his two seasons with the NFL, Kneeland played in 18 games with four starts, and had 26 tackles and one sack. His first season in 2024 was off to a promising start before he was sidelined for several games due to a knee injury.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org