Post Malone has endured another unceremonious fall off stage as he tried to toast a fan mid-performance.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was performing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona as part of his Big Ass Stadium Tour when the incident took place.

Malone was in the middle of singing “Pour Me a Drink” when he kneeled to tap his red cup against that of a fan in the audience. At that moment, the edge of the stage fell away, causing him to tumble.

The ordeal was captured on TikTok by user koty_sage, who captioned the moment: “I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show. I didn't mean to almost break your back.”

But the “Sunflower” musician appeared to be in good spirits as he continued with the show, playing five more songs.

“Why is this man always falling?!?” questioned one fan.

In September 2022, Malone had to issue a health update after he injured his ribs onstage, having partially fallen into a gap used for transporting equipment and hitting his chest while performing at the Enterprise Center. He was later admitted to hospital after having a “very difficult time breathing” following the incident, and was forced to postpone a show.

Post Malone is currently on his ‘Big Ass Stadium Tour’ ( Getty Images )

The onstage accident comes amid an ongoing legal battle between Malone and his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, over custody of their two-year-old daughter.

The rapper reportedly filed for custody of his daughter days before Park. Malone submitted his paperwork in Utah on 14 April, while Park’s petition was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on 16 April, according to documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six.

Park filed for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of the child, who is only referred to by the initials DDP. It’s not known exactly what Malone has requested in his filing.

In August 2024, Malone opened up about becoming a father and sharing his daughter with Park while speaking on CBS Sunday Mornings.

“It changes your life in the best way ever, and the most beautiful thing is she has a beautiful mom,” he said. “I’ll never forget her. If you’ve heard her cry, you’ll never forget her, either. Four years ago, I was on a rough path. It was terrible.”