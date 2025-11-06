Dallas Cowboys star Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, a former college standout in his second season with the NFL, has died. He was 24.

The former Western Michigan player, who was originally from Grand Rapids, died overnight, his agent Jonathan Perzley, confirmed on Instagram Thursday.

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” he wrote. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

Kneeland, the Cowboys’ second-round pick during the 2024 draft, recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for his first career touchdown during the Cowboys’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday — his final game.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said in a statement. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

open image in gallery Marshawn Kneeland, #94 on the Dallas Cowboys, pictured playing on Monday, November 3, 2025, died suddenly overnight Thursday. He was 24 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The National Football League also confirmed Kneeland’s death, writing on X, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates.”

His cause of death, or any other details, were not immediately known.

Throughout his two seasons with the NFL, Kneeland played in 18 games with four starts, and had 26 tackles and one sack. His first season in 2024 was off to a promising start before he was sidelined for several games due to a knee injury.

As Kneeland was preparing for the NFL draft, his mother, Wendy, suddenly died.

“It was definitely tough,” Kneeland told the Dallas Morning News when he was drafted. “I just managed it. She helped me a lot in my younger years getting into football. I always had the dream. I always told her, ‘I’m going to the NFL’ and I made it.”

open image in gallery Kneeland pictured during a September 8, 2024, NFL game ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kneeland was a star player at Western Michigan before he was drafted into the NFL in 2024 ( Getty Images )

“It’s a hard situation just knowing she got to see me potentially going to the NFL and going through [the process]. She’s still with me. I got this urn of her ashes I carry with me everywhere. I still feel like she’s there watching over me,” he added.

Kneeland wore his mother’s ashes in a necklace after he was drafted, according to the report.

This is a breaking news story...