Kelly Osbourne admits she’s ‘not doing so great’ months after dad Ozzy’s death as Grammys set to honor Black Sabbath rocker
Ozzy Osbourne will be honored with a special performance during the show
Kelly Osbourne has spoken out about grieving her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, ahead of his memorial tribute at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
Ozzy, who died in July at age 76, is set to be honored with a special performance by Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles.
Kelly, who is attending the Grammys with her mother Sharon Osbourne, said on the red carpet that the tribute “means more than I can express into words.” She added, “It’ll be very emotional. I’m here to support my mum.”
When asked how she’s faring emotionally following Ozzy’s death, Kelly admitted: “I’m not doing so great.”
She said about her father’s death, “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life. We’re doing everything we can to live in his legacy and be happy.”
More to follow...
