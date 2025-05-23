Olly Murs speaks out after abrupt ending to Glasgow show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop singer Olly Murs has apologised to fans after he was forced to walk offstage mid-performance.

Guests at the singer’s show in Glasgow were gutted after he cancelled the concert, held at the 14,000-capacity OVO Hydro, on Thursday evening (22 May) approximately 20 minutes into the set.

Posting to Instagram Stories shortly after the show ended, Murs said he was “so sorry” that he’d had to walk off.

“I’ve never done this in 15 years,” he said.

Murs, 40, said that he had walked on at the beginning of the concert believing his voice was “great”, despite feeling a little rundown.

“I didn’t think I couldn’t do the show, because I wouldn’t have come out there otherwise,” he continued.

“So to walk off after six songs, as I said I’m so sorry… as you can probably hear in my voice, it sounded rubbish, and it’s unfair for you guys that have spent all that money to come and see me, you deserve the best show, and me being at my best.”

open image in gallery Olly Murs shared a message with fans after being forced to cut a show early ( Instagram/Olly Murs )

In a second update, Murs said he was seeing a doctor on Thursday evening (22 May) and would let fans know the latest regarding his scheduled shows over the weekend.

He is due to perform tonight (Friday 23 May) at the AO Arena in Manchester, with shows to follow at the bp pulse Live in Birmingham on Saturday (24 May), and London’s O2 Arena on Sunday (25 May).

Murs has suffered similar issues in the past, including in February when he was forced to cancel a performance in Dubai hours before going onstage, due to a throat infection.

Last year, flight delays caused him to cancel a gig supporting pop band Take That, with a local pub singer chosen to replace him.

Murs rose to national fame after competing on the sixth series ofThe X Factorin 2009, where he finished as a runner-up before signing a record deal with RCA and Sony Music.

After a string of top 10 albums and hit singles, Murs signed a new deal with EMI Records and released his seventh album, Marry Me, in 2022, which charted at No 1 in the UK.

open image in gallery Murs released his latest album in 2022 ( PA )

Earlier this month, he hit out at a debate surrounding his physique after a photograph of his fitness transformation went viral.

The “Heart Skips a Beat” singer revealed that he had taken part in a 12-week diet and exercise regimen that saw him lose weight and gain more muscle.

“I wouldn’t normally comment on stuff like this but from what I’ve seen I just want to say that this journey at the start of the year was for many personal reasons and not one of them was to spark a debate and divide opinions,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

He shared a picture of a Daily Mail newspaper with the headline: “Bad luck Olly! Women prefer your ‘huggable dad bod’ to the muscles you got in the gym.”

“So, it’s very disappointing to see this kind of reporting! Big love to everyone who’s been kind and to anyone out there improving themselves and making adjustments to their wellbeing. Love to you all, keep it up! Ignore the noise!”