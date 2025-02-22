Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olly Murs has issued a health update after he was once again forced to cancel a performance hours before going on stage.

The 40-year-old “Heart Skips a Beat” singer and former X Factor contestant was due to perform at Bla Bla Dubai on Friday (21 February) but was unable to continue at the last minute.

“To everyone here in Dubai, unfortunately due to doctor’s orders I am having to cancel tonight’s show at Bla-Bla because of a throat infection,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I’m so gutted. I look forward to coming back ASAP and will share new date information as soon as I can! Olly x”.

On Saturday (22 February) morning the singer issued a health update with a forlorn selfie writing: “A man with a broken voice. Gutted Dubai, I'll be back”.

Tickets for the Rewind Festival in Dubai were being sold with a 20 per cent discount for Murs’ performance ahead of the event, according to a social media page for the concert.

The news comes after the musician was forced to cancel a gig headlining for Take That last year, due to flight delays. A local pub singer was plucked from obscurity to replace him at the time.

Murs had shared his journey to Glasgow with his Instagram followers as he documented delays with his flight from Heathrow.

He apologised to disappointed fans as he wrote, “So sorry to everyone at the @takethat show tonight in Glasgow, unfortunately I won’t be there, I have been at London Heathrow from 11am this morning for my flight but after several delays (check my Instagram) and then a cabin crew incident our @British_Airways flight got cancelled!”

He continued: “Don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig before, am so annoyed! But am now in a car heading up for our 6hr journey for the Saturday and Sundays show right now.”

Murs was forced to take a car up to Glasgow as he was due to perform for three nights with the band. Take That had reunited for their UK tour, which will continue in Europe over the summer.

Singer Daniel Rooney had been performing at the RED Raddison Hotel around the corner when Scottish host Ross King spotted the artist and recommended him to Take That’s Gary Barlow after Murs cancelled.