Olivia Dean and other top acts to headline intimate Brits Week gigs

Pop sensation Olivia Dean and acclaimed psychedelic rock band Spiritualized are set to perform intimate gigs as part of this year’s Brits Week, with all proceeds dedicated to the charity War Child.

The special concerts will see "Man I Need" singer Dean take to the stage at Manchester’s Albert Hall on 26 February. Spiritualized, renowned for their seminal 1997 album Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space, will play London’s EartH Theatre on 18 February.

They join a line-up that also includes indie band The K’s, who will perform at Gorilla in Manchester on 20 February.

Further additions to the Brits Week schedule include guitarist Jack Savoretti and singer Katherine Jenkins at London’s Emerald Theatre on 25 February, DJ Fatboy Slim at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop on 12 February, and "Stargazing" singer Myles Smith at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on 24 February.

open image in gallery Olivia Dean led the Brit Award nominations, along with singer Lola Young (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

Clare Sanders-Wright, head of live music at War Child, expressed her enthusiasm for the expanded programme. She stated: "This year’s Brits Week shows are off to yet another brilliant start and we’re thrilled to add these new names, including three more headliners in Olivia Dean, Spiritualized and The K’s, to our line-up as well as some really exciting support acts for the gigs."

She added: "Brits Week for War Child wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of the artists, their teams, and our partners, including DHL, and we couldn’t be more grateful."

Sanders-Wright highlighted the urgent need for support, noting: "Twenty per cent of the world’s children are living through conflict right now, and the money raised from these unforgettable shows will help War Child continue our vital work to protect, educate and stand up for as many of these children as possible. Because no child should be a part of war. Ever."

The funds generated will directly support War Child’s efforts in providing aid, education, specialist mental health services, and advocating for the rights of children affected by conflict.

A limited number of tickets are currently available for purchase via the Brits Week website. Fans also have the opportunity to enter a £10 prize draw for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see an artist of their choice.

Olivia Dean, who began her career in the early 2010s, has already achieved significant success with two UK top 10 albums: Messy (2023) and The Art Of Loving (2025), the latter reaching number one. Her single "Man I Need" has also topped the UK charts, and she is known for tracks such as "Nice To Each Other" and "So Easy (To Fall In Love)".

open image in gallery Musician Jason Pierce of Spiritualized performs at Coachella 2008 ( Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) )

Spiritualized have garnered three UK top 10 albums, most notably Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space, which famously beat Radiohead’s OK Computer and The Verve’s Urban Hymns to the NME album of the year award in 1997.

The band, fronted by J Spaceman (Jason Pierce), formed after the dissolution of the influential 1980s psychedelic group Spacemen 3, and are celebrated for songs including "Come Together" and "I Think I’m In Love".