Arctic Monkeys reveal first new single since 2022 for War Child
- The Arctic Monkeys have released their first new song since 2022's The Car album, with proceeds from the track aiding the charity War Child.
- ‘Opening night’ will feature on War Child’s HELP(2) album, which aims to raise money for their work protecting, educating, and advocating for the rights of children living through war.
- The album features an extensive line-up of artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Damon Albarn, and Pulp, with Academy Award-winner Jonathan Glazer acting as Creative Director.
- HELP(2) was predominantly recorded over one week in November 2025 at Abbey Road Studios, with acclaimed producer James Ford serving as Executive Producer.
- The album follows War Child’s 1995 release Help, which brought together leading music artists at the time to raise £1.2m for children affected by conflict.