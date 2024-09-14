Oasis Wembley Stadium ballot tickets appear on resale sites for thousands

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Oasis tickets released for fans who missed out on the original sale are being resold on secondary ticketing websites for thousands of pounds.

The Manchester-formed rock band created an invite-only for the 27 and 28 September 2025 shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, following outrage over issues with the original sale.

While adding the two dates to the run of the Oasis Live’ 25 tour, Oasis said they were unaware that “dynamic pricing”, which saw tickets on sale for more than double the original price, was being used to sell passes on Ticketmaster. They blamed situation on “unprecedented demand”.

Fans who received a code by Friday (13 September) had the opportunity to buy tickets on Saturday (14 September) for the Wembley dates, in three staggered sales during the day. However, this does not guarantee success as tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis.

Within moments of the first sale, tickets were appearing on secondary ticketing site Viagogo for between £596 to £1,162 for one standing pass. Meanwhile, a VIP pass was listed £2,614.

Another secondary ticketing site, StubHub also saw high prices, with two standing tickets on sale for between £482 and £4,820.

Screengrab taken from the Viagogo website of tickets for an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium, posted for sale on its site (Viagogo) ( PA Media )

Viagogo has previously defended its reselling practices as legal, and claimed it is a way to deal with fans being frustrated by having website issues trying to buy tickets for gigs.

Cris Miller, Viagogo global managing director, previously said: “We know fans are frustrated with the process and we know there is a better way. We continue to support industry collaboration to ensure the entire ticketing market works for fans and the live entertainment industry.

“Resale is legal in the UK and fans are always protected by our guarantee that they will receive their tickets in time for the event or their money back.”

He also said: “Our number one tip for fans using secondary marketplaces is to continue to check prices outside of the first few weeks of sale.

“Demand will be at its peak when tickets hit the on sale but it’s not a normal reflection of what tickets can and will go for. Just this summer, tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in the UK sold on our platform for as low as £80.”

Oasis performing in February 2009 ( DDP/AFP via Getty Images )

The previous sale caused controversy, prompting the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they will look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Ticketmaster has previously said this was down to the organiser of the sale, not its website.

The Independent has contacted Oasis’s representatives for comment.

A spokeswoman for Ticketmaster said: “Ticketholders are strongly advised to resell their tickets through Ticketmaster or Twickets only. The tour has put this policy in place to cap ticket resale prices to combat price inflation and prevent ticket touting.

“Selling tickets on unauthorised resale platforms breaches the promoter’s terms and conditions and may result in those tickets being cancelled.”

Other fans had better luck in the sale on Saturday, with one writing: “Two minutes in the queue, no stress, no scalping... just shows what you can do @TicketmasterUK when you put your mind to it.”

Another said: “I’ve only gone and got them! Lucky to get a code obvs, but delighted. Logged in at 8.25am, auto refreshed at 8.30am and was 11,000 in the queue. It took about 20 mins from there. Pretty smooth, I’d say!”

“The Oasis25 ticket queue opens 30 mins before the ballot sales, so if you have a code get there early. Smooth sailing, and was checked out with tickets in eight minutes. Godspeed!” one fan wrote.

Additional reporting by Press Association