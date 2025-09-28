Oasis to play final Wembley Stadium show of their 2025 reunion tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis are set to play the final UK show of their mammoth 2025 reunion tour tonight (Sunday 28 September), marking a triumphant conclusion to one of the biggest music events of the year.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will be back onstage for their seventh show at Wembley Stadium in London, playing a setlist packed full of their biggest hits.

Before the band’s international dates were even announced, it was estimated that the first 14 shows they announced could bring in £400m in ticket sales and other add-ons, with Noel and Liam set to pocket at least £50m each from ticket sales alone.

With a further 27 dates announced including shows in South Korea, Japan, Australia, North and South America and Brazil, the tour will be one of the most lucrative in history.

“They’ve never monetised that nostalgia on this scale,” business writer and author Eamonn Forde told The Guardian last year. “They’ll probably make more money from these gigs than they did in the entire Nineties.”

In his five-star review of the band’s first show in Cardiff on 4 July, critic Mark Beaumont wrote: “The real underlying thrill is of a historical moment fully revived. For all the laddish boorishness that Oasis undoubtedly encapsulated, the Britpop era, for Millennials and Gen Zers alike, is as halcyon as Beatlemania or the summer of love – a time of vivid colour, jubilant melody, political stability and affordable flats.

“To be a part of this second wind of torrid Oasismania, hyped by effusive press coverage and leading to historic shows such as this one, is as close to actually ‘being there’ as it’s possible to get. For this multi-generational crowd, both nostalgia heads and those who’ve waited a whole lifetime to spend a day in the Gallaghers’s reflected sunshine, Oasis in Cardiff is their bona fide Shea Stadium 1965. 2.5 million wanted Knebworth ‘96 tickets; 14 million wanted tickets to this tour. This generation’s Oasis moment is now.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher mended their long-running feud for a huge 2025 reunion tour ( The Canadian Press )

Rumours have been swirling that the band are planning further dates for 2026, including several to make the 30th anniversary of their historic Knebworth shows.

The Sun ran a story on Sunday claiming the band had “confirmed” 2026 tour dates after Liam told fans at Wembley the previous evening: “"I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the f***ing map. Champagne Supernova. See you next year!"

However, The Independent understands that Oasis are instead planning on taking a year out from live shows next year, as Noel, Liam and their respective teams “all need a break”.

The Independent has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.

“It’s what we’ve needed,” author Irvine Welsh said of the reunion tour earlier this week. “Since lockdown, we’ve needed big collective events to get people back out onto the streets – it’s great to see that kind of positivity.”

He added: “You look at why people come out on the street en masse now and it’s always things that are generated by fear, protest, or insecurity and hate. It’s good to have people coming out to big events that are just joyous.”

Doors to the last Oasis show at Wembley will open at 5pm. The band are being supported once again by the rock band Cast and Richard Ashcroft.