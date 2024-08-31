Support truly

As fans wait anxiously to see if they can get their hands on Oasis tickets, speculation is mounting as to how much the band’s long-awaited reunion tour is worth.

The Manchester-formed rock group announced that estranged brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher would join forces for the first time in 16 years to play stadium shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin in 2025.

The general sale will take place on the morning of Saturday 31 August.

It was announced this week that the band have partnered with Twickets as their official ticket resale platform, to ensure their 2025 UK tour tickets are resold for no more than face value and booking fees.

Twickets, an ethical ticket resale marketplace, helps to protect fans from being overcharged by touts flogging in-demand tickets for as much as 10 times their original cost.

The Oasis website states: “Ticket resale is permitted at no more than the price you paid (face value + booking fees). Please only use the official resale partners www.twickets.live and Ticketmaster. Selling tickets through unauthorised resale platforms will breach these T&Cs and those tickets may be cancelled.”

Moneymakers: Liam and Noel are getting the band back together again ( AP )

Unverified reports are claiming that Liam and Noel stand to make as much as £50m between them from the shows alone, with likely additional boosts from merch sales, sponsorship deals and other branding.

A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

Ticket prices were announced on Thursday. The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

Amazon has announced a brand new range of merch with the brothers, which will be exclusively available to buy from the Oasis merch store on Amazon.co.uk.

Along with vinyl bundles and T-shirts with the classic Oasis logo, there are also two exclusive designs printed on two different T-shirt styles. T-shirts are being sold for £24.99 each.

One of the limited edition Oasis T-shirts available on Amazon ( Press )

A deluxe 30th anniversary edition box set of the band’s seminal debut album, Definitely Maybe – which includes remastered versions of hits such as “Shakermaker”, “Live Forever” and “Rock’n’Roll Star” – is going for £64.99, while a “strawberries and cream” anniversary edition vinyl of Definitely Maybe will cost fans £37.99.

Oasis will likely announce special anniversary editions of their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, when they celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, coinciding with the 2025 tour.

They are also expected to announce further dates outside of Europe at a later date.

While Liam has hit back at claims he and his older brother are only doing the tour for the cash, it will certainly come in handy, not least for Noel who was reported to have paid out a £20m settlement in the divorce from his ex-wife, Sara MacDonald.

Noel Gallagher split from his wife of 12 years, Sarah MacDonald, in 2022 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The dissolution of the 12-year marriage apparently also saw MacDonald receive their £8m South Downs mansion near Petersfield, Hampshire, which they shared with their two children, and ongoing maintenence payments.

There are also claims that the reunion tour could boost the UK’s economy by around £350m as fans splash out on hotels, merch, travel, tickets and shopping. This is similar to the estimated uplift created by the UK leg of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

You can read more about how to get tickets to see Oasis next year here.