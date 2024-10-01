Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Oasis have announced the North American leg of their hugely anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

Following the news of a UK and Ireland tour in August – as brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher mended their once-bitter feud – the British rock band have now revealed that they will perform a string of shows in the US next summer.

The concerts will take place 16 years after their last performance in North America.

Oasis commented: “America… Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Toronto on 24 August and see the band play stadiums in Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City. The gigs will take place between their Dublin shows and their final two dates at Wembley Stadium in London.

Oasis will be joined by Kentucky-formed rock band Cage the Elephant, supporting for all of the US dates.

open image in gallery Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will perform together again next year ( Simon Emmett )

Registration for the presale is currently open until Tuesday 1 October at 8am EST (1pm BST).

The general sale will begin on Friday 4 October at 10am local time (3pm BST) and be available from Ticketmaster.

A press release about the North America tour revealed that plans are also underway for Oasis Live ‘25 to go to continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

The full tour dates announced so far are as follows:

JULY 2025

4 July – Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5 July – Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11 July – Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12 July – Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16 July – Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19 July – Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20 July – Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25 July – London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26 July – London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30 July – London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

open image in gallery The rockers will perform in US cities including New York, Chicago and LA ( PA Wire )

AUGUST 2025

2 August – London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3 August – London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8 August – Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9 August – Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12 August – Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16 August – Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17 August – Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24 August – Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28 August – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (JUST ADDED)

31 August – East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (JUST ADDED)

SEPTEMBER 2025

6 September – Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (JUST ADDED)

12 September – Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros (JUST ADDED)

27 September – London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28 September – London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

News of the North American leg of the reunion tour comes after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over its handling of the UK and Ireland ticket sale.

Fans were devastated after spending hours in online queues only to discover they were being charged up to four times as high as the original stated prices due to Ticketmaster’s so-called “dynamic pricing” scheme, which pushes fees up if there is a particularly high demand.

Earlier this month, the CMA said it would examine how Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” had been used and scrutinise whether the sale might have breached consumer protection law.

The CMA said it would engage with Ticketmaster and gather evidence from various other sources, possibly including the band’s management and promoters.

It added that it should not be assumed that Ticketmaster had broken consumer protection law.

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher, pictured, who reformed Oasis with his brother Noel Gallagher for Oasis shows in 2025 (David Jensen/PA) ( PA Archive )

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis rose to become one of the biggest-selling bands of the era, a phenomenon even among their Britpop peers such as Blur, Pulp and Suede. All seven of their studio albums topped the charts, with that success translating to ticket sales – most famously when 125,000 fans turned up for each of their two Knebworth shows in 1996.

They headlined Glastonbury twice, first in 1995, then again in 2004, and have won six Brit Awards and two Ivor Novellos.

Days after they announced their return, the band shot to the top of the UK album charts with their debut, Definitely Maybe, as they celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.