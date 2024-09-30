Oasis live: Noel and Liam Gallagher confirm North America leg of their huge reunion tour
Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher to perform together in Chicago, Toronto and Mexico City next year
Oasis have announced the North American leg of their hugely anticipated 2025 reunion tour.
Following the news of a UK and Ireland tour in August – as brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher mended their once-bitter feud – the British rock band have now revealed that they will perform a string of shows in the US next summer.
The concerts will take place 16 years after their last performance in North America.
Oasis commented: “America… Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”On Saturday evening (29 September), the British rock band unveiled snaps of huge billboards in various locations around the world, with the strapline reading: “Be careful what you wish for.”
The posts to social media also included the time and date of Monday (30 September) 8am ET (1pm BST), and added the hashtag #OasisLive25.
The “Champagne Supernova” stars initially teased the news with billboards placed in cities including Toronto, Chicago and LA.
See the latest updates below:
In short: The story of Oasis
Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis rose to become one of the biggest-selling bands of the era, a phenomenon even among their Britpop peers such as Blur, Pulp and Suede. All seven of their studio albums topped the charts, with that success translating to ticket sales – most famously when 125,000 fans turned up for each of their two Knebworth shows in 1996. They headlined Glastonbury twice, first in 1995, then again in 2004. They won six Brit Awards and two Ivor Novellos.
Oasis were undoubtedly one of the defining bands of the Nineties, as notorious for their headline-generating antics – from public brawls to arrests – as they were loved for their stadium-filling anthems. At a glance, they had it all: Liam was the swaggering, hot-headed frontman, Noel the stoic songwriter and guitarist.
But Liam and Noel’s fraught relationship was ultimately the band’s undoing. The band’s career was peppered by bickering and physical fights – Noel infamously went after his younger brother with a cricket bat after he brought a pub full of new pals back to the studio, while they were recording their second album.
Both brothers walked out on shows on more than one occasion. Noel later claimed he’d worked out that messing with Liam’s head worked better than physical fights, such as moving furniture around when he wasn’t looking to play on his fear of ghosts. They frequently slagged each other off in interviews – a 2009 conversation with Q magazine saw Noel describe Liam as “the angriest man you’ll ever meet… he’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup.”
Then came Rock-en-Seine festival in Paris, the scene of the final stand-off where – according to Noel – Liam wielded his brother’s guitar “like an axe” and “nearly took my face off with it”. Noel quit the band, saying he couldn’t work with Liam “a day longer”.
As they launched their respective solo careers – Liam as a singer-songwriter and Noel with his band High Flying Birds – they took to sniping at one another on Twitter. Most of it came from Liam, whose least offensive insults included comparing Noel to a potato and mocking him after he was accompanied by a woman playing the scissors on an episode of Later… With Jools Holland.
Noel, for his part, was adamant that Liam had – on more than one occasion – gone too far. Without a proper apology, he told journalists, they’d never be on good terms. It might explain why Liam, who has frequently spoken about his keenness for a reunion, significantly toned down the insults in recent years. Just weeks before the reunion was announced, Noel returned in kind by praising his brother’s stage presence. “I don’t have the same attitude as him,” he said. “Liam’s [voice] is 10 shots of tequila on a Friday night,” he joked. “Mine’s half a Guinness.”
Oasis: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
MONDAY, 8AM ET#OasisLive25 pic.twitter.com/pTdgDirrpf— Oasis (@oasis) September 28, 2024
Who will support Oasis on their reunion tour?
Oasis are still to work out which acts will support them on their huge 2025 reunion tour, but frontman Liam Gallagher is apparently keen to give fans the best show possible.
While several reports have claimed various bands are already lined up to open for the British rock band at their shows in London, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh and Manchester, The Independent understands that brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have yet to sit down and discuss which artists they want.
However, Liam is said to be eager to bring a few big rock acts on board.
“Liam is keen for established acts so it will probably take a bit of back and forth before anything’s confirmed,” a source close to the band told The Independent.
Full story:
‘We were all cabbaged beyond belief’: 30 years of Oasis’s masterpiece debut Definitely Maybe
Hell has frozen over as the famously feuding Gallagher brothers set aside their differences and announce their reunion tour for next year. To mark the occasion, Mark Beaumont revisits the album that started it all...
Nelly Furtado recalls Liam and Noel showdown at Oasis gig in Vancouver: ‘It made it extra special’
Nelly Furtado has recalled an Oasis show she attended where brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher apparently got in a fight during the fifth song of the set.
The Canadian singer, 45, has often expressed her love of the British rock band over the years.
In a reader Q&A with The Guardian last week, she was asked whether she had managed to get tickets for their hugely anticipated 2025 reunion tour, which will include concerts in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Dublin.
“I just taped Never Mind the Buzzcocks in the UK wearing my Oasis T-shirt – and this was before they announced the reunion, so my love of Oasis is not trendy,” she responded.
“It started when I was 17, with the first two albums. I feel like Noel Gallagher taught me to play guitar without him knowing, because I’d play along. My song ‘Turn Off the Light’ has the same chords as ‘Wonderwall’.”
Full story:
Paul Heaton responds to Oasis furore after fans compared ticket prices
Paul Heaton has offered his take on the furore over Oasis and Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” scheme, which saw fans fork out thousands to see the British rock band’s reunion next year.
The English singer, who fronted The Housemartins and The Beautiful South, is setting out on a solo arena tour in November and has capped tickets for the shows at £35, a move that has received strong praise from fans.
In August, amid the furore over the price of tickets to Oasis’s reunion shows and Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” scheme, Heaton’s name began trending as fans compared the rock band unfavourably to Heaton.
Heaton himself has now suggested that the prices were to be expected from the “Champagne Supernova” stars.
Full story:
VIDEO: Louis Tomlinson reveals that he failed to get Oasis tickets
Noel and Liam Gallagher: Inside Britain’s most infamous sibling rivalry – and what led them to reunite
