✕ Close Liam Gallagher performs for first time since announcing Oasis reunion

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Oasis have announced the North American leg of their hugely anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

Following the news of a UK and Ireland tour in August – as brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher mended their once-bitter feud – the British rock band have now revealed that they will perform a string of shows in the US next summer.

The concerts will take place 16 years after their last performance in North America.

Oasis commented: “America… Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”On Saturday evening (29 September), the British rock band unveiled snaps of huge billboards in various locations around the world, with the strapline reading: “Be careful what you wish for.”

The posts to social media also included the time and date of Monday (30 September) 8am ET (1pm BST), and added the hashtag #OasisLive25.

The “Champagne Supernova” stars initially teased the news with billboards placed in cities including Toronto, Chicago and LA.

See the latest updates below: