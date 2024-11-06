Oasis fans issued urgent warning over ticket scams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oasis fans have been urged to exercise caution after analysis revealed that some had lost £346 on average from ticket scams.

The reunion tour by the Manchester-formed rock band is one of the most anticipated of 2025, as brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher are set to perform together onstage for the first time in 16 years.

Lloyds Bank said that an analysis of reports from its own customers showed that, on average, Oasis fans had been scammed out of £346, while some had lost up to £1,000 in the rush to get their hands on tickets.

The bank said that people aged between 35 to 44 were the most likely to have been duped. Its figures were based on customer reports of purchase scams made between 27 August to 25 September to Lloyds Banking Group, where Oasis were referenced as part of the claim.

Ticket scams tend to involve fake adverts, posts or listings on social media that offer tickets at discounted prices. Victims are asked to pay upfront; once payment is made, the scammers vanish, leaving the fan empty-handed.

The scams become more prevalent when the events are particularly in-demand, such as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour or the Oasis reunion.

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis will reunite onstage next year ( Simon Emmett )

Lloyds’ analysis said more than 90 per cent of cases started with fake posts on social media.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds, said: “Predictably fraudsters wasted no time in targeting loyal Oasis fans as they scrambled to pick up tickets for next year’s must-see reunion tour.”

She added: “Buying directly from reputable, authorised retailers is the only way to guarantee you’re paying for a genuine ticket.

“If you’re asked to pay via bank transfer, particularly by a seller you’ve found on social media, that should immediately set alarm bells ringing.”

Ticket scams often occur in two waves, Lloyds said. The first transpires when tickets are first released for sale, while the second takes place as the event date approaches and demand increases again.

Mandatory reimbursement rules came into force last month, overseen by the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) for people who are tricked into transferring money to a fraudster.

Under the new rules, banks must reimburse authorised push payment (APP) fraud victims, unless the customer has been grossly negligent.

Last week, promoters Live Nation and SJM confirmed that Ticketmaster would be cancelling around 50,000 tickets to the Oasis shows in the UK that were sold on resale websites for inflated prices.

The cancelled tickets would then be made available for sale through Ticketmaster, the official seller, at face value.

Oasis also announced that former Verve frontman and solo artist Richard Ashcroft, and indie rock band Cast, would support them on their tour next year.