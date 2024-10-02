Oasis adds four new dates to North American leg of 2025 reunion tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Oasis have added four new dates to the North American leg of their hugely anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

The Manchester band comprising Noel and Liam Gallagher initially announced shows in the US, Canada and Mexico on September 30 weeks after selling out venues across the UK and Ireland.

On Wednesday (October 2), they added new dates in Toronto, Canada; Los Angeles, California; East Rutherford, New Jersey and Mexico City, Mexico.

The band will now play two nights in each of the venues in those cities with Cage The Elephant as the special guest across all North American dates.

The concerts will take place 16 years after Oasis’ last performance in the continent.

Over the weekend, the British rock band unveiled snaps of huge billboards in various locations around the world, with the strapline reading: “Be careful what you wish for.”

open image in gallery Liam (left) and Noel Gallagher have put their feud aside for a highly-anticipated 2025 Oasis reunion tour ( Simon Emmett )

General tickets for all North American dates will go on sale on Friday, October 4 at 12pm local time and will be available from Ticketmaster.

News of the North American leg of the reunion tour came after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over its handling of the UK and Ireland ticket sales.

Fans were devastated after spending hours in online queues only to discover they were being charged up to four times as high as the original stated prices due to Ticketmaster’s so-called “dynamic pricing” scheme, which pushes fees up if there is a particularly high demand.

Earlier this month, the CMA said it would examine how Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing had been used and scrutinize whether the sale might have breached consumer protection law.

This week, Oasis ruled out the controversial pricing system’s use for its North American tour dates.

A statement from Oasis‘ management said: “Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.

“But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.

“We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis rose to become one of the biggest-selling bands of the era. They broke up in 2009 following a backstage brawl at France’s Rock en Seine festival, sparking a bitter war of words between the brothers that waged for years.

Days after they announced their return, the band shot to the top of the UK album charts with their debut, Definitely Maybe, as they celebrated its 30th anniversary.