Oasis fans have criticised Noel and Liam Gallagher after the latter brother made a taunt about their ticket pricing scandal on the first night of their reunion tour.

Thousands of fans gathered at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales to watch the rock band, who broke up after a backstage fight in 2009.

They tore through hits including “Morning Glory”, “Supersonic”, “Half the World Away” and “Stand by Me” with Liam asking the crowd in a clip shared online: “You having a good time, yeah? Is it worth the £40,000 you paid for the ticket?”

Fans on X/Twitter quickly condemned the comment, with one writing: “Yeah. Hilarious. Ripping the Fans off.”

“And there you have it, as far as Oasis are concerned ripping off their fans with bulls*** ticket prices is just a joke,” another person remarked.

A third person commented that the Gallaghers had “become everything they used to despise” adding the evolution of the pair’s demeanour was “sad”.

“Just sing and don’t gloat,” another fan advised Liam, while another crowd member said they “loved the concert” but found the joke “really distasteful”.

When Oasis announced their reunion tour last August, the band confirmed general admission for a standing ticket to be £150. However, due to Ticketmaster’s surge pricing policy, this quickly shot up to many hundreds of pounds more.

This dynamic pricing policy, which has been heavily criticised in the past, is the system’s response to demand, increasing or decreasing prices in line with what scalpers would resell them for, keeping the money in-house for the seller and artist. It is permitted under consumer protection laws.

Following Liam’s joke, many social media users said the performance wasn’t worth the ticket price. “Personally I wouldn’t pay £4 for a ticket to see them,” one person said, while another added, “I wouldn’t go if you paid me £40,000.”

In his five star review of the show, The Independent’s Mark Beaumont said it would be “tough to imagine another comeback on such a momentous scale” as Oasis’s, adding the crowd in Cardiff “howl[ed] the affirmative” when Liam asked if their ticket was worth the cost.

