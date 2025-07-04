Oasis reunion tour live: Liam and Noel Gallagher prepare for first show tonight as fans pour into Cardiff
Reunion tour will begin with two nights at the Principality Stadium, with Noel reportedly opting to travel to Cardiff by train
Almost a year since announcing the long-awaited Oasis reunion, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will play their first show together in 16 years tomorrow night.
The once-warring siblings are kicking things off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday (4 July) and Saturday (5 July), before further dates around the UK, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America.
On Tuesday, Noel was spotted by a young fan at Cardiff station, having apparently opted to travel by train ahead of his band’s first gig since 2009.
“It felt so surreal seeing a rock icon live in the flesh,” Oasis fan Joey, 16, told the BBC. “Their music has been such a big part in my parents’ life and also mine too. I can’t wait to see them live on Friday.”
Oasis are being supported in the UK by Richard Ashcroft, frontman of The Verve, and the Liverpool-formed band Cast.
Follow live updates below:
Jo Whiley recalls then-unknown Oasis on her radio show
DJ Jo Whiley has said she will “never forget” having a then-unknown Oasis on her radio show after she broadcast the band for the very first time.
Whiley and co-presenter Steve Lamacq played Columbia by Oasis on their Radio 1 Evening Session in 1993 - the first time the band was ever played on the radio.
She said she felt “tingles” when the group, fronted by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, then went on to play a live session in the studio.
Ahead of their reunion tour, which kicks of on Friday, Whiley reminisced about the early days of the Manchester-based band with fellow DJ Sara Cox, who was standing in for Scott Mills on his Radio 2 breakfast show.
Whiley said: “I remember our producers said (then-Oasis manager) Alan McGee has got this record. It's really good.
“He says this band are amazing, you've got to play it.”
Whiley said the song was Columbia, adding: “Then they came in and did a session. It was so beautiful, you can just see the star quality.
“You could feel the charisma and the tension between the brothers.
“They did Live Forever, and it was unbelievable.
What to know about Richard Ashcroft
Ashcroft is supporting Oasis on the UK dates of their massive reunion tour. He’s a longtime friend of both Liam and his older brother, Noel, who supported his band ( known simply then as Verve) back in 1993.
Noel wrote the track “Cast No Shadow” from Oasis’s second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, as a tribute to the Lancashire-born singer.
Placed between the band’s first No 1 single “Some Might Say” and their rock anthem “She’s Electric”, the ballad includes the lyrics: “Bound with all the weight of all the words he tried to say/ Chained to all the places that he never wished to stay.”
“[Ashcroft] always seemed to me to not be very happy about what was going on around him, almost trying too hard,” Noel once said in an interview with Select magazine. “I always felt he was born in the wrong place, and he was always trying to say the right things, but they came out wrong.”
Ashcroft said he was honoured to have inspired the song. However, asked by The Guardian in 2010 if “casting no shadow” meant he was a supernatural being, he responded: “I can’t work out if he means I’m a witch, vampire or just incredibly emaciated and thin cos, you know, I haven’t really got enough body mass to cast a shadow.”
After The Verve’s third album Urban Hymns and the accompanying single “The Drugs Don’t Work” topped the UK charts in 1997, Noel said he was “the happiest man in the world”. That same year, he called Ashcroft a “genius” and suggested their comparative lack of success to Oasis was because “circumstances worked against them”.
The Verve went through their third breakup in 2009 and have not reformed since; Ashcroft has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing six top 10 albums including 2016’s These People.
In 2021, he shared his sixth solo record Acoustic Hymns Vol 1, a collection of new versions of songs spanning both his solo career and his time in The Verve; Liam joined Ashcroft for a duet of “C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)” from his debut solo album, Alone With Everybody.
‘We were all cabbaged beyond belief’: 30 years of Oasis’s masterpiece debut Definitely Maybe
Hell has frozen over as the famously feuding Gallagher brothers set aside their differences and reunite onstage. To mark the occasion, Mark Beaumont revisits the album that started it all.
