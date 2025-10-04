Nicole Scherzinger shares what she texted Liam Payne on the day he died

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Scherzinger has revealed the final texts she sent to her friend Liam Payne, hours before his tragic death.

The 47-year-old singer spoke about her friendship with Payne — who died last year after falling from a third-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina — during a Friday interview with The Times.

“I’d known he was in Argentina. It was just chit-chat and pretty light,” she said about the messages.

Scherzinger, who met Payne in 2010 on The X Factor UK, learned about his death shortly before taking the stage for her Broadway show, Sunset Blvd, which ended in July.

“The show must go on,” she said, about still performing that night. “From then on, I dedicated a little part of the show to Liam every night. Just a little moment that always made me think of him.”

Nicole Scherzinger says she and Liam Payne had small ‘chit-chat’ hours before his death ( Getty Images )

Following her friend’s death, Scherzinger made a realization about life in the public eye.

“We need more compassion in the world,” she said. “Our phones are our enemies as much as they help us. I wish we’d cancel cancel culture.”

While she was a judge on The X Factor UK, Scherzinger had the idea to bring Payne and his iconic band, One Direction, together. After mentoring Payne on the British show, they later worked together on the Netflix program Building the Band, which finished filming months before Payne’s death.

During the interview with The Times, the former Pussy Cat Dolls member recalled how her and Payne’s friendship grew over the years.

“I just adored Liam. He had such a good heart,” she said. “I barely knew him when I put One Direction together. I just saw these talented boys and was like, ‘I’m coming out of a girl group — I know the power of a group.’”

Last year, the composer of Sunset Blvd, Andrew Lloyd Webber, spoke of how Scherzinger was texting Payne on the day he died.

“I suppose something that hasn’t been said, and I suppose I could say, is that of course she mentored Liam, from One Direction,” he told Billboard in October 2024. “On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day.”

He also applauded her for her Broadway performance after receiving the news of Payne’s death, and called her “extraordinary.”

“I mean, she is an amazing, amazing woman. She is without any question one of the finest performers I’ve ever worked with,” Lloyd Webber added.

Scherzinger also paid tribute to Payne on Instagram in October 2024, reflecting on the wonderful memories they had together.

“We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had,” she wrote in the caption at the time. “It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character. You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will ‘miss you’ my friend and carry you in my heart.”