Nicole Scherzinger shares verdict on Pussycat Dolls reunion after failed 2022 tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Scherzinger is not ruling out the opportunity to reunite with the former members of her band, The Pussycat Dolls.

The American girl group was founded in 2003 before becoming a worldwide success with some of their iconic songs, like “When I Grow Up,” “Buttons,” and “Don’t Cha.” While the band split in 2010, they reunited in 2019 and made plans to go on tour. However, the event was ultimately canceled in 2022, due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with People published on Thursday, Scherzinger — who just received a Tony nomination for her role in Sunset Blvd — shared that if she had the opportunity to work with her former bandmates again now, she wouldn’t say no.

“Who knows, I might one day be with the Dolls again?” she teased.

However, she confessed that she’s still thinking about what her next career move is, since her final performance in Sunset Blvd is on July 13.

“I definitely am the ‘What’s next?’ girl.’ I’ve always been that way. Even with the Dolls, when we were having a hit, I was like, ‘What's the next hit? I need to get back in the studio!’” she concluded. “But I am trying to really live in this moment.”

( AFP via Getty Images )

During an interview with DailyMail, Scherzinger shared similar sentiments about The Pussycat Dolls getting together again.

“I love my Dolls. I love the Pussycat Dolls. So, I always say never say never,” the singer, who pursued a career as a solo artist after the band split, said.

She also noted that she stays in touch with her former bandmates, adding: “I see them. I love keeping up with them on their Instagrams, and everybody is just thriving and looking good while they’re doing it.”

Along with Scherzinger, The Pussycat Dolls included: Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt.

When the delayed tour was ultimately canceled due to Covid safety reasons in 2022, Sutta and Bachar claimed they found out through Scherzinger’s Instagram.

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is cancelled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that,” Sutta and Bachar wrote in a statement. “Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.”

They added: “We all had big dreams for this brand to expand, especially creating the music so all of our voices could be heard, which would be true female empowerment.

“Thank you to all the fans that supported us unconditionally and love us to no end. We will always honour the essence of what the true definition of being a Pussycat Doll is. This tour may have come to an end but it is not the end of the Dolls story. We created a sisterhood that will live on.”

During her interview with People, Scherzinger reflected on her time with The Pussycat Dolls and how much has changed for her since the band parted ways in 2010.

“Being a pop star and being thrust out there to the world when you're still trying to figure out who you are and your sound and what you like and trying to be comfortable growing into a woman into your own skin,” she said. “Yeah, it was really scary.”