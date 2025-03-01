Brit Awards celebrates legacy of Liam Payne with emotional video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The legacy of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who died in October at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, has been celebrated at the Brit Awards.

The Wolverhampton singer rose to international fame alongside band members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, after they met on The X Factor.

Awards host Jack Whitehall introduced a video paying tribute to the singer, saying: “It is now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to many of the people in this room, and to millions of you around the world.

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

“He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

“We have so many amazing memories with Liam here at The Brits. So tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

open image in gallery

The black-and-white video included footage of Payne with his family, during his progress on The X Factor and then with the One Direction. who won seven Brit Awards before they split up.

Their hit “Little Things” played in the background while another clip showed Payne recording a version of the song.

The montage also included pictures of Payne holding Bear, his son with Cheryl Tweedy, and a photograph of him meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

open image in gallery

After One Direction went on hiatus, Payne launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, as well as the track For You with Rita Ora.

Payne’s bandmates, who did not appear to be at the Brits this year, attended his funeral in November.

They had released a joint statement saying they were “completely devastated” and would miss him “terribly” but the “memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.