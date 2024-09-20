Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Nelly Furtado has recalled an Oasis show she attended where brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher apparently got in a fight during the fifth song of the set.

The Canadian singer, 45, has often expressed her love of the British rock band over the years.

In a reader Q&A with The Guardian, she was asked whether she had managed to get tickets for their hugely anticipated 2025 reunion tour, which will include concerts in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Dublin.

“I just taped Never Mind the Buzzcocks in the UK wearing my Oasis T-shirt – and this was before they announced the reunion, so my love of Oasis is not trendy,” she responded.

“It started when I was 17, with the first two albums. I feel like Noel Gallagher taught me to play guitar without him knowing, because I’d play along. My song ‘Turn Off the Light’ has the same chords as ‘Wonderwall’.”

Furtado revealed she has seen Oasis in concert a few times: “One in Vancouver was so good I wrote a five-star review in my college newspaper.

“Liam and Noel got into a fight in the fifth song. They threw the microphones on the stage and the show was over, but them walking out made it extra special. I’ve driven past their childhood home in Burnage and I’d die to see the reunion tour.”

Nelly Furtado has spoken of her love of Oasis over the years ( Getty )

Furtado’s enthusiasm for the reunion comes after Liam Gallagher was involved in a minor spat with Irish rock band Fontaines DC, after two of their members made dismissive comments about the forthcoming tour.

Speaking to Studio Brussel last week, guitarist Carlos O’Connell and bassist Conor Deegan III said they weren’t bothered about the shows: “I couldn’t really give a s***, to be honest,” O’Connell said.

“I’m not excited about it either, to be honest,” Deegan agreed. “Because I just feel like we kind of get caught, in the last year, 2010s, into such a nostalgic thing, that we’re forgetting to make new things, and I’ve felt like, what we wanted to do with this record anyway, where we wanted to make our minds look into the future and making new things.

“So for Oasis to reform at this moment, for us, is really annoying.”

Liam Gallagher hit out at Fontaines DC after two members said they didn’t care about the Oasis reunion ( Getty )

Soon after, Gallagher responded to a fan account who shared an article covering the band’s comments, writing: “F*** them little spunkbubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES.”

Frontman Grian Chatten clarified his position in a post on an NME Instagram report on the incident, writing: “I love Oasis. This is not my opinion.”