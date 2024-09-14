Liam Gallagher in spat with Fontaines DC after Oasis reunion comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter

Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher has hit out at Mercury Prize-shortlisted Irish band Fontaines DC, after two bandmembers admitted they weren’t fussed about the hugely hyped Oasis reunion tour.

Speaking to Studio Brussel last week, guitarist Carlos O’Connell and bassist Conor Deegan III were asked how they were feeling about the news that Oasis will reunite for a huge tour in 2025.

“I couldn’t really give a s***, to be honest,” O’Connell responded.

“I’m not excited about it either, to be honest,” Deegan agreed. “Because I just feel like we kind of get caught, in the last year, 2010s, into such a nostalgic thing, that we’re forgetting to make new things, and I’ve felt like, what we wanted to do with this record anyway, where we wanted to make our minds look into the future and making new things.

“So for Oasis to reform at this moment, for us, is really annoying.”

Never one to bite his tongue, Gallagher responded to a fan account who shared an article covering the band’s comments, writing: “F*** them little spunkbubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES.”

Liam Gallagher hit out at Fontaines DC after two members said they didn’t care about the Oasis reunion ( Getty )

Suffice to say, Fontaines DC might not be at the top of the list when Oasis get around to announcing their support acts. But it’s unlikely Deegan or O’Connell would be that bothered, either.

Frontman Grian Chatten clarified his position in a post on an NME Instagram report on the incident, writing: “I love Oasis. This is not my opinion.”

The band have just released their new album, Romance, which receieved a glowing four-star review from The Independent’s Mark Beaumont.

Liam has previously told fans that Fontaines DC are the favourite band of his son, Gene Gallagher, who fronts the rock group Villanelle.

Earlier this week, The Independent learnt that Liam and his brother, Noel, have yet to sit down and work out which artists will open for them at their shows in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin next year.

Liam and Noel will reunite on stage next year ( PA Media )

While several reports have claimed that various bands are already lined up for the honour, a source close to the band told The Independent that those conversations are still to be had.

“Liam is keen for established acts so it will probably take a bit of back and forth before anything’s confirmed,” they told The Independent.

They also dismissed tabloid reports that Villanelle are already booked as one of the support acts.

Other acts rumoured to be in the running are Kasabian, fronted by Liam’s close friend Serge Pizzorno, and Brit Award-nominated, Stockport-formed group Blossoms.