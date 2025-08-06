Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have been revealed, along with two new categories.

Lady Gaga is out in front with 12, but close behind are Bruno Mars, who received 11 nominations, and Kendrick Lamar, who has 10.

The VMA ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, September 7 at New York’s UBS Arena. The show will air live on CBS, MTV and Paramount+ at 8pm E.T./5pm P.T.

Gaga has already taken home 18 VMAs over the years, and this is the third time — including 2010 and 2020 — that she has been the most-nominated artist heading into the ceremony.

The record for most VMAs is currently split between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who both have a total of 30 (including Beyoncé’s group wins). This year, both singers are nominated for Artist of the Year, up against Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd.

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations for the 2025 MTV VMAs ( Getty )

This year’s ceremony will see the introduction of two new categories: “Best Country” and “Best Pop Artist.” The inaugural country award saw nominations for Chris Stapleton’s “Think I'm In Love With You,” Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood’s “I’m Gonna Love You,” Jelly Roll’s “Liar,” Lainey Wilson’s “4x4xU,” Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” and Morgan Wallen’s “Smile.”

The Best Pop Artist nominees are Ariana Grande, Charli xcx, Justin Bieber, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae.

Aside from the three frontrunners, this year’s most nominated artists are ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter (8 each), Ariana Grande and The Weeknd (7 each), Billie Eilish (6), Charli xcx (5), Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae (4 each).

The newcomers nominated for Best New Artist include Alex Warren, Ella Langley, Gigi Perez, Lola Young, sombr, and The Marías.

Voting is now open for the 19 gender-neutral categories. Fans have until September 5 at 6 p.m. ET to cast their votes in those categories, though Best New Artist voting remains active through the start of the awards ceremony.

Further details on this year’s show, including performers, honorees, and additional social categories, is forthcoming.

Last year’s VMAs were dominated by Taylor Swift, who took home seven awards.

Sabrina Carpenter also went home happy, winning Song of the Year for “Espresso” shortly after making out with an alien.