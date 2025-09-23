Morrissey cancels shows due to ‘credible threat on his life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morrissey has canceled two upcoming shows due to a “credible threat on his life.”

The former Smiths frontman, 66, had been due to appear tonight at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut and at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts tomorrow.

A statement posted to his official Instagram stated: “In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonights engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled. We appreciate your understanding.”

A follow-up post added that the Boston show has also been canceled. The Independent has contacted Morrissey’s representatives for further information.

Morrissey, whose full name is Steven Patrick Morrissey, is currently in the midst of a world tour. He is due to appear in Philadelphia next Tuesday and has dates scheduled across the US until the end of October. On October 31 he is set to play in Mexico before commencing a tour of South America.

Morrissey performing at Reading Festival in 2004 ( Jo Hale/Getty Images )

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old man from Ottawa, Canada was released on bail after allegedly threatening to kill Morrissey at his show in the city. The gig went ahead without incident.

As Ottawa Citizen reports, the man allegedly posted on social media site Bluesky: “Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.”

Earlier this month, Morrissey announced that he is putting the entirety of his business interests in The Smiths up for sale to “any interested party” or investor.

The singer-songwriter shared a post titled “A Soul for Sale” to his website, Morrissey Solo, in which he confirmed the deal would include the band’s name and artwork, which he created.

It would also include his share of merchandising rights, lyrical and musical compositions, all synchronization rights, all Smiths recordings and all contractual rights for Smiths publishing.

The band’s former frontman said he was “burnt out” by any and all connections” with ex-bandmates Johnny Marr, Mike Joyce and the late Andy Rourke.

“I have had enough of malicious associations,” Morrissey continued. “With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill will and destruction, and this is the only resolution.”