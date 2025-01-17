Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish set to play LA fires benefit concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An all-star lineup including Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks and Billie Eilish & Finneas is coming together to play a benefit concert for those affected by the devastating fires in Southern California.

The concert, billed as FireAid, is set to take place on Thursday, January 30 at the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome, both in Inglewood.

An announcement posted to Instagram reads: “Two venues. One night. Your favorite artists coming together for music & solidarity. Shows start at 6pm. Tickets go on sale January 22nd at noon PST. Donations can be made via the link in our bio. Stay tuned for more artist announcements in the coming days.”

The dual shows will also feature performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katy Perry, Green Day, Earth, Wind and Fire, Gracie Abrams, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Lil Baby, P!nk, Rod Stewart, Stephen Stills, Sting and Tate McRae.

Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform together for the first time.

An official statement says that funds raised by the concerts “will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout California.”

The catastrophic wildfires sweeping across southern California have left many musicians and Hollywood stars among those devastated as their homes were reduced to ashes.

Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren revealed that her Malibu home of 30 years was destroyed. She wrote on social media: “It looks like it was lost in the fire last night. There’s a rainbow shining on it, which I’m taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy.” Warren, who runs an animal rescue ranch in the area, confirmed that the animals were safe.”

Actor and musician Mandy Moore’s home in Altadena, which she shared with her husband Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes, was badly damaged by the fires. On Instagram, Moore wrote: “We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.

“We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.”

The wildfires are among the most destructive in Los Angeles’s history, leaving communities shattered and countless lives changed forever.