LA wildfires live updates: Southern California gets break from fire-fanning winds but warnings persist
Local officials urged more than 90,000 residents to be alert and heed any evacuation warnings and orders as the fires rage
Wind speeds in southern California are declining, the National Weather Service said Wednesday, though sudden gusts and dry conditions could still help spark new fires.
While speeds will go down throughout Thursday, the winds will “be slow to weaken,” the NWS said. As conditions change, the “potential for rapid fire growth and localized downed trees and power outages will still remain,” the agency said.
Wednesday was expected to be “the last really windy day” of the Santa Ana winds event, but more winds could reach the area by next week, officials said.
Meanwhile, officials urged more than 90,000 residents to be alert and heed any evacuation warnings and orders.
“I urge everyone to stay alert. The combination of low humidity and strong winds has further dried out the brush, increasing the risk of fire,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said at a Wednesday press briefing.
The area’s largest blazes, the Palisades and Eaton Fires, are now among the most destructive in Southern California’s history. Significant progress has been made on the fires in the last couple of days, despite tricky weather conditions.
The Palisades Fire has torn across nearly 24,000 acres and is 19 percent contained. The Eaton Fire is 45 percent contained after burning more than 14,000 acres.
Meghan Markle provides volunteer aid to fire victims
Meghan Markle volunteered with an aid organization to provide help to fire victims in southern California, Town and Country Magazine reports.
Markle volunteered with Altadena Teen Girls, an organization founded by 14-year-old Avery Colvert to help her fellow teens in the area impacted by the deadly, destructive blazes.
Markle and her husband Prince Harry have also volunteered elsewhere, including with World Central Kitchen, as the fires continue to devastate California.
Corrections Department share what incarcerated firefighters eat on the front lines
Hundreds seek assistance from disaster recovery centers
Hundreds have sought assistance at the disaster recovery center in West Los Angeles since it opened on Tuesday night.
Michele Baron, 58, left with pamphlets after learning how to get new birth certificates and social security cards for her and her daughter, she told The Associated Press. Her apartment of more than 20 years burned in the Palisades Fire.
“It’s so unimportant, like our things are unimportant,” Baron said. “Losing the memories are horrible.”
