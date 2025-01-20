JADE completes all-female headline lineup for Mighty Hoopla 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop singer JADE will complete all-female headline lineup at Mighty Hoopla festival this summer, The Independent can reveal.

The “Angel of My Dreams” star will appear at the annual pop music event in London, where she will perform on the main stage on Saturday 31 May.

Representatives said they had been “inundated” by requests for the former Little Mix member turned solo artist to headline, “so the team are delighted to make those wishes come true!”.

Joined by US singer and dancer Ciara, pop artist Kesha and Sweden’s 2023 Eurovision champion Loreen, JADE forms the first all-female lineup for a major UK festival in a single year.

It comes after a banner year for women in pop music, with stars including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Doechii dominating, and JADE launching her solo career with critically acclaimed single “Angel of My Dreams”.

The news also comes shortly after the release of her latest single “IT Girl”, a dance-pop number that she described in an interview with The Independent as “‘Angel of My Dreams’s c***y little sister”.

“There’s still so much that people don’t know about me, so I was eager to surprise people, poke the bear a bit,” she said.

“I did feel anxious about pissing people off or any sort of backlash, but I have to write about what my experiences are – I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It is, you know, my reality.”

open image in gallery Jade is headlining Mighty Hoopla Festival 2025 ( Press )

Other artists on the lineup for Mighty Hoopla 2025 include pop singers Jojo, Jamelia, Daniel Bedingfield, Kate Nash with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, and Pixie Lott, drummer and singer G Flip, Vengaboys and Lemar.

The festival will also bring back Queertopia, a specially crafted stage that will showcase “the best up and coming names within the queer space”.

Among the artists performing at Queertopia will be headliner Moonchild Sally, Turkish artist INJI, singer-songwriter Hannah Diamond and drag stars Barbs and Yshee Black.

This year also sees the renewal of The Independent’s partnership with Mighty Hoopla, bringing readers exclusive news, interviews and ticket offers.

open image in gallery Crowds soaking up the sun during a performance at Mighty Hoopla festival, 2023 ( Sarah Louise Bennett )

Reviewing last year’s event, critic Adam White wrote: “A Woolworths pick ’n’ mix of modern pop, late-Nineties chart-botherers, and the objectively-awful-but-who-cares, Mighty Hoopla is London’s most anarchic music festival; a queer, two-day event steeped in irony, nostalgia and heartfelt love.”

Mighty Hoopla takes place between 31 May to 1 June. Tickets are on sale now: Saturday tickets start from £74.50 plus booking fee, Sunday tickets from £69.50 plus booking fee, while weekend tickets start from £149 plus booking fee.