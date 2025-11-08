Fleetwood Mac drummer makes surprise appearance at USC halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mick Fleetwood donned a Trojan helmet as he joined a marching band at the University of Southern California for a surprise performance during Saturday’s college football halftime show.

The Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder, 78, played drums on a version of “Tusk” midway through the game between the USC Trojans and the Northwestern Wildcats. The Trojans eventually won 38 to 17.

There is a long history linking USC to “Tusk”. When the song was originally recorded for Fleetwood Mac’s 1979 album of the same name, Fleetwood recruited the Trojan Marching Band to play on the tune. The recording session, which took place outdoors at Dodgers Stadium, featured 112 band members.

Shortly after the record was released, the marching band joined Fleetwood Mac onstage at The Forum for a live rendition. They also appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 live album The Dance.

Earlier this year, Fleetwood Mac denied rumors that they might reunite to play J.K. Rowling’s 60th birthday party.

Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac wearing a Trojan helmet during a USC halftime show on November 8, 2025 ( Twitter/Fox College Football )

It had been claimed that the band, who have not played together since 2019, could reunite to play the Harry Potter author’s two-day, James Bond-themed party in November.

However, in a statement to Rolling Stone a representative said: “This is categorically false. It’s not in the realm of true.”

Fleetwood Mac parted ways with guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham in 2018, prior to their final 2019 tour, An Evening with Fleetwood Mac.

Following the death of the band’s keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie in 2022, singer Stevie Nicks stated that there is no band without her.

“Without Christine, no can do,” she told Mojo last year. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

There have however been ongoing rumors that Nicks and Buckingham could reunite, after the pair re-released their 1973 debut album in September.

The former bandmates and lovers shared a joint Instagram post in August featuring a vintage clip of them onstage with Nicks singing the opening lyrics of their song “Frozen Love.”

Fleetwood seemed to give the duo’s reunion his blessing when he referenced the song in video posted to his own Instagram account.

In the clip, he was seen listening to the track and saying: “It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”