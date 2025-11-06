Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Jackson fans have finally heard Jaafar Jackson’s impression of the King of Pop for the first time.

Jaafar, 29, is starring as his iconic uncle in Michael, a biopic slated to release next year. The first teaser for the film, released Thursday, features the pop star’s nephew showing off his famous dance moves, speaking in the late singer’s high-pitched voice, and even doing his signature “hee-hee” vocalization.

While the actor already has an uncanny resemblance to his uncle, a brief clip shows him talking as Jackson in the recording studio with actor Kendrick Sampson playing Quincy Jones. The trailer opens with Sampson’s Jones saying, “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top.”

The teaser, which will play in full in theaters starting next week, then features clips showing Jackson’s childhood and moments from some of his most famous performances and music videos.

“Q, can you lower the lights for me, please?” Jaafar as Jackson says at the end of the teaser, revealing his impersonation of his uncle’s soft lilt. “Okay, but remember: in here, keep those feet still, my man,” Jones replies, causing Jackson to laugh.

open image in gallery Jaafar Jackson plays his uncle Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic ( Kevin Mazur/Lionsgate )

open image in gallery The first teaser trailer for Michael was released Thursday ( Lionsgate )

“The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world,” the producers of Michael said in a statement. “Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

Jaafar posted about getting the gig, which will be his first lead role in a feature film in 2023, saying: “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Besides the lead, Colman Domingo will be playing Jackson’s father and Nia Long as his mother. The cast also includes Miles Teller as Jackson’s attorney, Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.

The biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026, notably later than its original 2025 release date. After production wrapped in May 2024, the movie has faced setbacks, including backlash from the singer’s family and costly reshoots filmed as recently as June. However, despite recent reports that the movie would be split into two parts, the film appears to remain in one piece.