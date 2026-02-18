Mercury Music Prize to return to Newcastle for 2026 ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The prestigious Mercury Prize ceremony is set to return to Newcastle for a second consecutive year, organisers have announced.

The event, which celebrates the best new British and Irish music, will once again take place at the Utilita Arena this autumn, marking only the second time in its history that the awards have been held outside London since their inception in 1992.

The annual prize aims to spotlight artistic achievements across a diverse range of genres, championing the album format and new music from across the UK and Ireland. A shortlist of 12 artists for this year's award is yet to be revealed.

Last year's coveted prize was awarded to Geordie singer Sam Fender, who joined an esteemed list of previous winners including Ezra Collective, Little Simz, and Dave.

Organised by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the trade body for the UK’s music industry, in partnership with Newcastle City Council, the award show is scheduled for Thursday, 22 October. The evening will feature live performances from the shortlisted artists before the overall winner is announced, with the ceremony broadcast by BBC Music.

Karen Kilgour, leader of Newcastle City Council, expressed her enthusiasm for the return, stating: "The return of the Mercury Prize to Newcastle for a second consecutive year is a tremendous vote of confidence in our city and our thriving music scene."

Sam Fender after winning the Mercury Prize last year ( PA )

She added: "Newcastle is at the heart of a bold cultural resurgence, and hosting this prestigious national event once again underlines both the strength of our music industry and the growing national recognition of our cultural ambitions. It’s a powerful endorsement of the talent, creativity and momentum that define our city." Ms Kilgour highlighted that while many cities are celebrated for their musical past, Newcastle is "shaping its musical future."

Last year’s event also saw Newcastle and the North East host a week-long fringe programme of events and talks, which, according to BPI executive board members Dr Jo Twist and YolanDa, significantly boosted regional tourism. In a joint statement, they said: "Last year’s Mercury Prize and its brilliant performances and Fringe gave the region a £1.4 million economic and cultural boost and the whole of Newcastle came together to give the event a warm, big Geordie hug."

They concluded: "We are delighted to see the Prize return to the Toon and to the North East for what we know will be another memorable occasion for artists and fans."