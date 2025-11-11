Sam Fender donates his £25,000 Mercury Prize winnings to charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Fender has donated his Mercury Prize winnings, a significant £25,000, to the Music Venue Trust (MVT), a charity dedicated to safeguarding UK grassroots music venues.

The North Shields singer, 31, who received the award for his third album, People Watching, made the contribution acknowledging the vital role these spaces played in his early career.

Fender stated: “I wouldn’t be doing what I am doing today if it wasn’t for all the gigs I played around the North East, and beyond, when I was starting out.

These venues are legendary, but they are struggling.”

Fender won the prize in October in an award ceremony held in Newcastle ( Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP )

Fender won the prize in October in an award ceremony held in Newcastle, marking the first time the event had been held outside London.

Among the other acts on the 12-album shortlist were indie rockers Wolf Alice, nominated for a fourth time for their album The Clearing, Irish singer CMAT for Euro-Country, post-punk rockers Fontaines DC for Romance, and veteran band Pulp for their eighth studio album More.

Fender, who found music as a child and released several singles independently before getting signed, has released three chart-topping albums – Hypersonic Missiles (2019), Seventeen Going Under (2021) and People Watching (2025).

His 2024 arena tour raised more than £100,000 for a fund, distributed by MVT, that supported 38 grassroots venues across England, Scotland and Wales.

Mark Davyd, chief executive and founder of MVT, said: “This is an incredible gesture by Sam, demonstrating once again that artists absolutely understand how vital grassroots music venues are to their careers and to their communities.

“We are honoured to accept this donation and will ensure every penny of it makes a direct difference to the campaign to keep live music at the heart of our towns and cities.”