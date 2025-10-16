Sam Fender wins the 2025 Mercury Prize with third album People Watching

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Fender has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for his third studio album, People Watching.

The singer-songwriter won the prestigious music award just a stone’s throw from where he was raised, in North Shields, as this year’s ceremony took place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle for the first time.

He beat fellow shortlisted artists including rock bands Fontaines DC and Wolf Alice, Irish pop star CMAT, and Britpop icons Pulp.

Announcing the win, judging panel member and Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri said she and her fellow judges had loved People Watching’s “character and ambition”, adding: “It felt like a classic.”

Fender, whose career has skyrocketed since he broke through with his 2019 debut, Hypersonic Missiles – recently completed a huge run of shows including three nights at the 52,000-capacity St James’ Park in Newcastle. He was previously shortlisted for the Mercury Prize in 2022 for his second album, Seventeen Going Under.

Upon its release in February, People Watching topped the charts and sold 107,000 copies in its first week, the biggest chart debut for a British artist since Harry Styles’s album, Harry’s House, came out in 2022.

Fender was the last artist to perform during the ceremony, receiving a deafening roar from the live audience as he appeared onstage for a rendition of the title track, “People Watching”.

Sam Fender’s third album ‘People Watching’ topped the UK charts and sold 107,000 copies in its first week ( PA Archive )

“I think, judging by that reaction, he might just be playing to a home crowd,” host Lauren Laverne said.

Many of this year’s shortlisted artists praised the decision to move the ceremony away from its usual location in London while appearing on the red carpet earlier in the evening.

Folk musician Martin Carthy, who at 84 is the award’s oldest ever nominee, told the BBC that holding it up north was a “master stroke” and that he felt honoured to be there, despite being a “bloomin’ southerner”.

Echoing the sentiment, fellow nominee Emma Jean Thackray suggested that people were “starting to realise that the music industry is not just about London”.

She added: “It’s amazing that different places are getting some shine and I’m particularly happy that the Mercury Prize this year is in the north, being a northern girl.”

More to follow...