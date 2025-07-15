Drummer Matt Cameron hasn’t retired despite leaving Pearl Jam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has confirmed that he has not retired from music, despite leaving the grunge pioneers after almost three decades.

The 62-year-old announced last week that he was leaving Pearl Jam after 27 years.

Rolling Stone reported that the drummer followed that announcement with a new post on his Instagram Stories, thanking fans for reaching out.

“Thank you for the kind words of support,” wrote Cameron, “and for the record, I’m still an active musician.”

He has not yet announced exactly which musical projects he’ll be pursuing next.

Matt Cameron drumming with Pearl Jam ( 2024 Invision )

Cameron originally made his name with Soundgarden before the Chris Cornell-led band split in 1997. He joined Pearl Jam the following year. He also played with Cornell in the supergroup Temple of the Dog.

In his initial statement posted to the band’s official social media accounts, Cameron wrote: “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.

“I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Peace and Love, Matt Cameron.”

In an additional statement at the time, the band added: “From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”

Cameron’s final album with the band was 2024’s Dark Matter. In a four-star review, The Independent’s Louis Chilton wrote: “When you’ve been in the game for three decades, staying relevant is a tall order. Seattle-based grunge rockers Pearl Jam know this all too well. Since their breakthrough record, Ten, 33 years and 11 albums have passed by, now including their latest LP. Wisely, Dark Matter sees the band abandon the pursuit of relevance in search of something timeless.

“Across 11 songs, Pearl Jam – vocalist Eddie Vedder, drummer Matt Cameron, bassist Jeff Ament, lead guitarist Mike McCready, and rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard – traverse a variety of alt-rock sounds, from the sharp, scratchy guitars that tear through album opener ‘Scared of Fear’ to the hopeful pop-rock sensibility of ‘Something Special’.

“Written about Vedder’s children, the latter is elevated by some ambitious and unexpected chord progressions... Musically, Dark Matter is some of their catchiest and punchiest material in years. It’ll have you nodding your head – but it’ll never let you get comfortable.”