Maroon 5 confirmed as latest headliners for BST Hyde Park 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 have been announced as a headliner for next summer’s BST Hyde Park series, performing in central London on Friday, July 3.

Fronted by Adam Levine, the group has sold over 135 million records worldwide and consistently topped charts for more than two decades.

They will be joined by fellow American act OneRepublic as special guests.

The festival's line-up also includes country icon Garth Brooks on Saturday, June 27, 2026, marking his first UK show in nearly 30 years.

open image in gallery Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the 2019 Super Bowl ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

US rapper Pitbull performs on Friday, July 10, while Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi takes the stage on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12. Further acts are yet to be announced.

Jim King, chief executive of live entertainment company AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, said: “Announcing Lewis Capaldi as a BST Hyde Park headliner for 2026 feels absolutely perfect.

“He is fast becoming a legend for a new generation and will take his place comfortably among the great BST headliners.

“We had a glimpse of the magic when he joined Noah Kahan on stage this year, but this will be the true comeback that everyone has been waiting for, and we are so proud to host it.”

The 2025 series of BST concerts included headline sets from US pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Glastonbury headliner Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts and US singer Stevie Wonder.

open image in gallery Lewis Capaldi is one of the other headliners for the 2026 BST series ( Getty Images )

In a five-star review of Wonder’s set, The Independent’s Louis Chilton wrote: “There’s not a bad song throughout Wonder’s nearly three-hour-long set, but you can feel the energy shoot upward – on the crowd and on stage, too – whenever he dips into his A-material.

“A propulsive version of the reggae-inspired 1980 hit “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” is the first song to kick things into high gear, followed by the irrepressible funk groove of “Higher Ground”. Wonder’s backing band is large, and consummately tight – “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” becomes a breathtaking, ebullient wash of brass, percussion, and backing vocals.”

Since its 2013 inception, Hyde Park BST has previously hosted The Rolling Stones, Adele, and Taylor Swift.

Tickets go on general sale on November 12.