Maroon 5 confirmed as latest headliners for BST Hyde Park 2026
Group joins Garth Brooks, Pitbull and Lewis Capaldi for Hyde Park concerts next summer
American pop-rock band Maroon 5 have been announced as a headliner for next summer’s BST Hyde Park series, performing in central London on Friday, July 3.
Fronted by Adam Levine, the group has sold over 135 million records worldwide and consistently topped charts for more than two decades.
They will be joined by fellow American act OneRepublic as special guests.
The festival's line-up also includes country icon Garth Brooks on Saturday, June 27, 2026, marking his first UK show in nearly 30 years.
US rapper Pitbull performs on Friday, July 10, while Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi takes the stage on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12. Further acts are yet to be announced.
Jim King, chief executive of live entertainment company AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, said: “Announcing Lewis Capaldi as a BST Hyde Park headliner for 2026 feels absolutely perfect.
“He is fast becoming a legend for a new generation and will take his place comfortably among the great BST headliners.
“We had a glimpse of the magic when he joined Noah Kahan on stage this year, but this will be the true comeback that everyone has been waiting for, and we are so proud to host it.”
The 2025 series of BST concerts included headline sets from US pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Glastonbury headliner Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts and US singer Stevie Wonder.
In a five-star review of Wonder’s set, The Independent’s Louis Chilton wrote: “There’s not a bad song throughout Wonder’s nearly three-hour-long set, but you can feel the energy shoot upward – on the crowd and on stage, too – whenever he dips into his A-material.
“A propulsive version of the reggae-inspired 1980 hit “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” is the first song to kick things into high gear, followed by the irrepressible funk groove of “Higher Ground”. Wonder’s backing band is large, and consummately tight – “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” becomes a breathtaking, ebullient wash of brass, percussion, and backing vocals.”
Since its 2013 inception, Hyde Park BST has previously hosted The Rolling Stones, Adele, and Taylor Swift.
Tickets go on general sale on November 12.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments