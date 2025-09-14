Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is set to headline BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival next summer, marking a significant return to major stages following his recent break from touring.

The 28-year-old’s announcement comes after his emotional comeback performance at Glastonbury earlier this year, where he played a short set on the Pyramid Stage.

Capaldi had previously stepped back from touring shortly after his 2023 Glastonbury appearance, where he struggled with symptoms of his Tourette syndrome, famously receiving help from the audience to sing his hit Someone You Loved.

Reflecting on that moment, he expressed a desire to "finish what I couldn’t finish the first time round."

His successful return to live music has already seen a sold-out UK and Ireland tour, which he described as the "most incredible, surreal feeling."

Prior to his Glastonbury slot, the Glaswegian star undertook a series of secret gigs and guest appearances, telling therapy charity BetterHelp that he felt a "rush of adrenaline" before calming himself for his first warm-up gig in Edinburgh.

open image in gallery Lewis Capaldi made a triumphant return to the Pyramid stage during Glastonbury festival 2025 after struggling to sing his hit song Someone You Loved in 2023 ( Getty )

Capaldi’s journey with Tourette’s and his decision to take a step back from the limelight two years ago were extensively documented in the Netflix film Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, released in April 2023.

The condition causes you to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements and, while there is no cure treatment, can help manage the tics, according to the NHS website

Capaldi has had six UK number one singles, including Before You Go, Pointless and Wish You The Best, he has also seen both of his studio albums reach number one in the UK albums chart.

Following the UK and Ireland tour, Capaldi will head to Australia and New Zealand for a string of dates in November and December.

Capaldi is the first headliner announced for Roundhay, a new festival taking place in Leeds that has been launched in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

He is the second headline act announced for British Summer Time (BST), where he will make his debut at the London-based music event.

open image in gallery Capaldi’s journey with Tourette’s and his decision to take a step back from the limelight two years ago were extensively documented in the Netflix film Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now , released in April 2023 ( PA Wire )

Jim King, chief executive of live entertainment company AEG Presents UK and European Festivals said: “Announcing Lewis Capaldi as a BST Hyde Park headliner for 2026 feels absolutely perfect.

“He is fast becoming a legend for a new generation and will take his place comfortably among the great BST headliners.

“We had a glimpse of the magic when he joined Noah Kahan on stage this year, but this will be the true comeback that everyone has been waiting for, and we are so proud to host it.”

This year’s line up at BST included headline sets from US pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Glastonbury headliner Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts and US singer Stevie Wonder.

Roundhay Park has played host to performances from the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Ed Sheeran, among many other performers through the years.

Capaldi will perform at Roundhay Festival on Saturday July 4 2026 and make his debut performance at BST Hyde Park on July 11.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale on Friday September 19 at 9am.