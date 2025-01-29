Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Madonna has told her followers “don’t give up the fight” as she condemned Donald Trump’s administration for “dismantling all the freedoms” of LGBT+ people.

Concerns have been growing over the re-elected US president’s time in office, as within his first few days he made a series of executive orders targeting transgender, nonbinary and intersex Americans – as well as ordering changes through the federal government that effectively erase recognition of trans people.

Madonna made it clear that she shared these concerns on Tuesday (28 January), when the pop icon shared a brief statement on X/Twitter.

“It’s so sad to watch our new government slowly dismantling all the freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years,” the pop icon wrote, adding a rainbow flag and a broken-hearted emoji.

“Don’t give up the fight!” she added.

The “Like a Prayer” star has been a vocal champion for LGBT+ rights for decades, including during the Eighties when she became one of the first notable celebrities to speak out about the Aids epidemic.

Her message landed shortly after Trump signed a new executive order titled “Prioritising Military Excellence and Readiness” that restricts military service by transgender people.

The order reinstates a controversial policy from Trump’s first term, which was rescinded by Joe Biden in 2021 to allow trans people to enlist in the military and serve openly.

Another has directed federal agencies to rescind policies that support or acknowledge gender-affirming healthcare for transgender Americans.

The policy – which targets the prescription of puberty blockers, hormone therapies and affirming surgeries for anyone under 19 years old – labels gender-affirming care “mutilation”.

Major medical organisations including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics stress that affirming healthcare guidelines are clinically appropriate for trans youth experiencing gender dysphoria.

open image in gallery Madonna is among those speaking out against Trump’s orders targeting LGBTQ+ Americans ( Getty Images )

Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said in a statement: “Everyone deserves the freedom to make deeply personal health care decisions for themselves and their families — no matter your income, ZIP code, or health coverage.

“This executive order is a brazen attempt to put politicians in between people and their doctors, preventing them from accessing evidence-based health care supported by every major medical association in the country.”

Madonna’s statement also comes after Selena Gomez posted then deleted an emotional video about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that took place over the weekend, which saw almost a thousand people arrested in major cities in the US as a result of Trump’s new immigration policy.

open image in gallery Selena Gomez shared an emotional video to Instagram ( Instagram/Selena Gomez )

“I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked,” the Mexican-American singer said, sobbing. “The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry I wish I could do something but I can’t.

“I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” she said.

She later hit back at US Senate candidate Sam Parker, who called for the Grammy-nominated singer to be deported.