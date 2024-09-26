Macklemore explains outburst after being dropped from festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Rapper Macklemore has issued a statement after he was dropped from Las Vegas’s inaugural Neon City festival, following a controversial remark at an earlier performance.

Neon City organisers told fans on Tuesday (24 September) that Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, would no longer be performing at the event “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

While the festival’s organisers did not specify the reason behind the cancellation, their announcement came days after the “Thrift Shop” rapper said “f*** America” at a pro-Palestine event taking place in his hometown of Seattle, Washington.

In clips of the moment, Macklemore can be seen onstage speaking into a microphone: “Straight up; say it. I’m not gonna stop you... Yeah, f*** America.”

Sharing a statement to Instagram after the Neon City news, the rapper wrote: “My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely. Sometimes I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times.

“I strive to always lead with love in an effort to bring people together and never to create more division. The ‘Palestine Will Live Forever’ festival I performed at was rooted in peace, love and solidarity.

“Unfortunately, the history event in my hometown that brought thousands of people together to raise awareness and money for the people of Palestine has been overshadowed by two words.”

In the lengthy statement, Macklemore said he had found watching Israel’s attacks on Gaza “excruciating on a spiritual, emotional and human level. I have been in utter disbelief with how our government is showing up at this moment in history. I don’t think I’m alone.”

He asked that people not misconstrue the word “f***” with the word “hate”.

“It’s different to be angry than to disown,” he wrote. “My ‘f***’, my anger, is rooted not in disdain for where I was born but in anguish for how we can collectively allow this to continue... it is directed at the politicians who have put profit over people, who put lobbyist money over their moral compass.”

Macklemore concluded by claiming he had lost endorsement deals, shows and business ties over his vocal support of Palestine but was “still here, unwavering in [his] support”.

“My intent always comes back to the pursuit of peace, love, equality and liberation for all,” he said. “And that isn’t radical, it’s human.”

Macklemore has been a vocal supporter of Palestine, and in May released the protest anthem “Hind’s Hall”, named in honour of the six-year-old Palestinian child Hind Raab, who was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza while she was waiting for aid.

His statement comes after the UK joined the US, France and other allies in calling for a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah to prevent a larger conflict. The proposed agreement would not affect the war in Gaza.