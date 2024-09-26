✕ Close Moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

The UK has joined the US, France and other allies in calling for a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah - but strikes on targets in Lebanon by the Israel Defense Forces have continued overnight.

The IDF announced on Thursday morning that it had targeted Hezbollah weapons depots, rocket launchers, military buildings and infrastructure in 75 attacks in Bekaa and southern Lebanon.

Following the airstrikes, smoke could be seen rising above southern Lebanon this morning.

It came after attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday when at least 72 people were killed, according to the Lebanese health ministry statement.

Meanwhile, a joint statement from 12 Western allies, including the UK and US, has been issued calling for a ceasefire in bid to create space for broader negotiations and prevent a larger conflict.

It read said: “It is time for a settlement on the Israel-Lebanon border that ensures safety and security to enable civilians to return to their homes. The exchange of fire since 7 October, and in particular over the past two weeks, threatens a much broader conflict, and harm to civilians.”

The proposed agreement would not affect the war in Gaza.