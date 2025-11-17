Lorde announced as headliner for All Points East 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alternative pop sensation Lorde has been confirmed as a headliner for All Points East 2026, leading a strong female-focused line-up for the East London festival.

The New Zealand singer, whose UK tour began on Saturday, will be joined by Mercury Prize nominee PinkPantheress, Swedish star Zara Larsson, US artist Audrey Hobert, and London's own Rose Gray.

Lorde's performance on August 22, 2026, at Victoria Park adds to an already impressive bill, which includes previously announced headliners Deftones, playing on August 23, and US rapper Tyler The Creator, set for August 28 and 29.

The 29-year-old, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, recently kicked off the UK leg of her Ultrasound World Tour in Manchester, following a postponed show in Luxembourg due to food poisoning.

She is scheduled to play two dates at London’s O2 this Sunday and Monday, November 17, before heading to Glasgow.

Her fourth studio album, Virgin, released in June after a nearly four-year hiatus, saw her surprise fans with a secret set at Glastonbury Festival, where she performed the record in its entirety.

Her previous albums, Pure Heroine (2013), Melodrama (2017), and Solar Power (2021), all achieved top 10 success in the UK albums chart. Lorde is widely recognised for hits such as "Green Light," "Solar Power," and her 2013 chart-topper "Royals."

Lorde performing at Glastonbury ( Getty Images )

In her review of Virgin, The Independent’s Helen Brown wrote: “For where XCX’s Brat Summer’s vibe was ALL in the moment – sticky dance floors and cloakroom collapses – Lorde is more about looking back and reaching forward. She’s grieving the highs (romantic and chemical) shared with her ex (music industry exec Justin Warren, 17 years her senior, with whom she was linked from 2016 until 2023) and looking forward to being “ready to feel I don’t have the answers”.

Earlier this year, Mark Beaumount raved about Lorde’s return single ‘What Was That’, writing: “MDMA in the back garden, blow our pupils up,” she recalls, lacing producer Dev Hynes’ elegant rave beats with the breathy resilience of her trademark introspective dream pop, “We kissed for hours straight … I want you just like that”.

“And as she wanders New York a lonely dimension removed from reality – covering her mirrors, staring through her friends and wearing “smoke like a wedding veil”, a shadow presence pining for the past – she seems to embody exactly that rekindled flame.”

The 2025 All Points East festival, held annually in Victoria Park, featured an impressive and eceletic line-up including Chase and Status, Overmono, Barry Can’t Swim, RAYE, Tyla, Doechii, JADE and indie nostalgia acts like The Maccabees, Bombay Bicycle Club and The Cribs.

Tickets for All Points East go on general sale on Thursday, November 20.