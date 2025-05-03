The 14 best UK music festivals, from Glastonbury to Mighty Hoopla

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s time to dust off your summer wardrobe and stock up on sun cream: summer festival season is almost upon us.

As with every year, the sheer amount of choice can feel overwhelming. That’s why The Independent’s culture team has rounded up some of the best UK music festivals for 2025, assessing both the lineup and what else is on offer at each of our picks.

This year, that means an eclectic and joyous celebration of some truly prodigious talent at Meltdown Festival, which this year has been carefully curated by Mercury Prize-winning rapper Little Simz, and the fabulously first-class experience of music, gourmet food and spa experiences at Wilderness.

For something a bit more down-to-earth, you could try the splendour of the Brecon Beacons, which serves as the location for Green Man Festival, or the beautiful woodlands of Larmer Tree Gardens, where End of the Road takes place.

Seeking sun and fun? The Great Escape festival is a mecca for anyone who loves to be “first” when it comes to the hottest new bands, rappers or singer-songwriters and happens to take place on the bustling Brighton seaside. If it’s bigger names you’re after, Victorious is hosting some major rock bands right next door to a pier and funfair in Portsmouth.

Whichever one (or more) you choose, you’re destined for a rollicking good time.

The Great Escape

When: 14-17 May

Where: Brighton

open image in gallery Skunk Anansie will headline The Independent’s stage at The Great Escape this year ( Getty )

The UK’s biggest new music festival returns to the (hopefully) sunny seaside in Brighton, where fans can spend their time ducking in and out of venues exploring the freshest sounds in rock, pop, hip-hop, folk and even country. The Independent is once again partnering with The Great Escape and will host its usual stage at the Old Market, which this year will be headlined by radical rock pioneers Skunk Anansie, supported by the brilliant duo SpaceAcre. You can also catch singer Skin in a keynote conversation about her astonishing career with yours truly on the Friday morning. See you there! Roisin O’Connor

Mighty Hoopla

When: 31 May - 1 June

Where: London

open image in gallery Crowds soaking up the sun during a performance at Mighty Hoopla festival, 2023 ( Sarah Louise Bennett )

London’s joyful celebration of all things pop has, this year, pulled off perhaps the UK’s first ever all-female lineup of headliners. Whether you’re charmed by the adventurous stylings of former Little Mix star turned solo artist JADE, or the vocal powerhouse that is Eurovision champion Loreen, there’s plenty to keep you dancing through the weekend. Further fun arrives in the shape of Queertopia, a specially crafted stage that will host up and comers within the queer space, from Turkish artist INJI to electronic artist Hannah Diamond. ROC

Meltdown

When: 12-22 June

Where: London

open image in gallery Little Simz is the curator of the 2025 Meltdown festival ( PA )

Londoners, rejoice. The Mercury Prize-winning artist Little Simz has selected a swelteringly good lineup for Meltdown, her 11-day festival at the Southbank Centre this summer. The programme is a refreshing and carefully curated collection of some of the best British and international talent, including grime legend Ghetts, American musician Jon Batiste, The Streets and “Messy” star Lola Young.

They’ll be joined by British R&B star Mahalia, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, Canadian jazz/hip-hop collective BADBADNOTGOOD, Mercury Prize-winning musician James Blake and British-Colombian singer-songwriter Sasha Keable. And fear not: Simz herself will be performing with the Chineke! Orchestra for an unmissable concert on the festival’s closing night. You just have to be there. Ellie Muir

Parklife

When: 14-15 June

Where: Manchester

open image in gallery Bratchester: Charli XCX is headlining Parklife 2025 ( Getty )

Manchester’s biggest music event has thrown together a typically eclectic lineup that merges some of the biggest names in rap and R&B with alt-pop and electronic heavyweights. It also tends to go against the grain when it comes to its headliners. So yes, the inescapable Charli XCX is topping the bill, but she’s being joined by veteran US hip-hop star 50 Cent in a rare UK performance. Elsewhere, you’ll find bratty Gen-Z pop from Lola Young and pop-poetry from Manchester’s own Antony Szmierek. ROC

Glastonbury

When: 25-29 June

Where: Somerset

open image in gallery Glastonbury Festival will be taking its traditional fallow year in 2026 ( Getty )

Britain’s premier music festival remains in a league of its own, still resembling a tiny galaxy of grass, lights and hippie mess, taking place across 1,200 massive acres of lush field. This year’s headliners (The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo) would have killed in 2021 and each feels a tad underwhelming in 2025, something not helped by the absence of Chappell Roan or a genuine pop behemoth (Rihanna, Beyoncé or Gaga, where are you?) – but real heads know that to judge Glastonbury solely by its headliners is a fool’s errand.

The rest of the bill is characteristically stacked: Charli XCX, Rod Stewart, Loyle Carner, Kneecap, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Wet Leg, Busta Rhymes and Alanis Morissette are just a minor handful of the names here; acts for all ages, all tastes, and all festival mindsets. It’s one of the great pleasures of Glastonbury as a whole. Whether you wish to go hard or dawdle about in the sun, the sheer scale of the thing means that you can happily take it all at your own speed. And enjoy Glasto while it lasts – the festival is taking 2026 off for one of its fallow years. Adam White

British Summer Time

When: June - July

Where: London

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter will headline British Summer Time festival ( PA )

If you’re not a happy camper, British Summer Time at Hyde Park has all the headline acts you could want, conveniently located smack bang in the middle of London. If you missed out on tickets to Glastonbury, you’ll be able to catch Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts on 11 July, while fellow Pyramid Stage headliner Olivia Rodrigo is topping the BST bill on 27 June. Proof that the country music obsession has well and truly landed in the UK, Oklahoma-born star Zach Bryan is headlining not one but two nights, along with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter who’s set to dazzle audiences with glitter-encrusted bodysuits and a treasure trove of bops, including “Espresso” and “Bed Chem” from her Grammy-winning sixth album, Short n’ Sweet. ROC

Latitude

When: 24-27 July

Where: Suffolk

open image in gallery Fatboy Slim will keep the crowds moving at Latitude ( Getty )

One of the UK’s most family-friendly festivals is offering a nostalgia trip for the Eighties and Nineties crowd, with headliners including Sting, Fatboy Slim, Kaiser Chiefs and Snow Patrol, plus special guests Basement Jazz and Elbow. Set in the picturesque grounds of Henham Park, guests are encouraged to explore Latitude’s treasure trove of music, dance, comedy, poetry and family activities. For the wide-eyed toddlers or curious teens in your family, there’s plenty to entertain – from the Enchanted Garden to the dedicated Kids Area, where young music fans can get stuck into workshops, outdoor adventures and creative sessions. ROC

Camp Bestival

When: 31 July - 3 August

Where: Dorset

open image in gallery Bestival of both worlds: the Dorset festival is great for kids and adults ( Camp Bestival )

The brainchild of music specialist Rob da Bank and creative director Josie da Bank, Camp Bestival includes performances by an eclectic lineup of musicians and dancers as well as plenty of fun for the family, from circus skills to science explorations, family raves, comedy, evening cabaret and immersive theatre. This year’s event is being headlined by Basement Jaxx, who will bring their full live show to guests for the first time in a decade. They’ll be joined by legendary Welsh crooner Tom Jones and pop trio Sugababes, along with rock band The Lightning Seeds and Noughties sensations The Zutons. ROC

Green Man

When: 14-17 August

Where: Brecon Beacons

open image in gallery Peak performance: A view of the Mountain Stage at Green Man 2024 ( Marieke Macklon )

Green Man’s reliably eclectic but carefully curated lineup tends to attract both discerning music fans and families looking for some fresh air and spectacular views of the Welsh mountains. The “everyone is welcome” ethos means you’ll be able to enjoy sets from headliners Wet Leg, Irish pop pioneer CMAT, American artist Perfume Genius and rising Scottish star Jacob Alon. Further headline performances will come from Brooklyn rock outfit TV on the Radio, Welsh electronic group Underworld, and controversial band of the moment, Kneecap. ROC

Wilderness

When: 31 July to 3 August

Where: Oxfordshire

open image in gallery Guests enjoy beautiful surroundings at Wilderness Festival ( Ellen Richardson )

Potentially the only festival in Europe where you can take in a set by Supergrass and then head over to an erotica writing workshop, Wilderness has long worn its bougie credentials on its sleeve. But there’s much to enjoy here, from the legitimately breathtaking countryside views on offer, to the sheer range of choice for your daily activities: horseback riding, talks, a disco-themed barre class, tarot card readings, lots and lots and lots of yoga. And of course the music. Basement Jaxx, Wet Leg, Låpsley and Confidence Man are among the major names, along with appearances by two esteemed greats of electronica: Orbital and Air. AW

Reading and Leeds

When: 21-24 August

Where: Reading / Leeds

open image in gallery Chappell Roan will headline Reading and Leeds festivals ( AP )

With headliners including pop’s new reigning queen Chappell Roan, Irish folk-rock artist Hozier and rapper Travis Scott, naysayers might grumble that Reading and Leeds have abandoned their roots as a rock festival. We’d argue that they’ve finally got with the times and acknowledged the broader music tastes of today’s young’uns. So yes, the rockers have Bring Me the Horizon, Enter Shikari and Limp Bizkit, but you’ll also get to see “Messy” singer Lola Young, punk sensations The Linda Lindas, rapper AJ Tracey and and Australian upstarts Amyl and the Sniffers. It’s a dizzying mix, but one that will certainly ensure there won’t be a lull all weekend. ROC

All Points East

When: 16 and 22-24 August

Where: London

open image in gallery RAYE will headline All Points East on Saturday ( EPA )

All Points East’s lineup is so massive they have to spread the festival across two weekends, making it sort of like London’s answer to California’s Coachella – just with fewer influencers. Vibes vary day to day, with opening weekend catering to electronic and house fans (Chase and Status, Overmono, Barry Can’t Swim, and Confidence Man lead the lineup), while the second Saturday is dominated by many of 2025’s most successful female artists: RAYE, Tyla, Doechii and former Little Mix member turned solo star, JADE. To wind down the extravaganza, organisers have employed heavy levels of indie nostalgia, booking The Maccabees, Bombay Bicycle Club and The Cribs for the closing Sunday. Get your skinny jeans and trilby hats ready. Lydia Spencer-Elliot

Victorious

When: 22-24 August

Where: Portsmouth

open image in gallery Catch Michael Kiwanuka at Victorious Festival this year ( Getty )

Oh we do love to be beside the seaside. Retro festival Victorious has outdone itself this year with major rock bands Kings of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age and Vampire Weekend headlining over the bank holiday weekend. Soak up the sun with a soundtrack provided by Michael Kiwanuka, Madness and Nelly Furtado.

Elsewhere, Craig David and Rizzle Kicks will provide some high-energy nostalgia to keep you dancing, along with Spice Girls legend Melanie C and The Streets’ Mike Skinner, who’ll be on the decks spinning some of your favourite tunes. Fancy a few laughs? Joel Dommett, Ruby Wax and Strictly Come Dancing winner and funnyman Chris McCausland will be there too. If you’re planning on a family outing, there’s plenty for the little ones too, thanks to the funfair and pier located right next to the festival site. Reena Ratan

End of the Road

When: 28-31 August

Where: Dorset

open image in gallery Father John Misty is headlining End of the Road 2025 ( Getty )

Fittingly named, End of the Road signals the end of festival season – back to reality we go. Fortunately, organisers do their utmost to give us one last hurrah for summer, and this year is no different. Fans will be able to let loose at the woodland site in Larmer Tree Gardens, near the border of Dorset and Wiltshire, soaking up the sound of Father John Misty and his sixth album, Mahashamashana, Dan Snaith’s dance outfit Caribou and South African funk legend Moonchild Sanelly. Guests should also keep an eye out for secret sets: last year Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg snuck in for a few rounds of “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream”. ROC