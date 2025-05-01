Rock band SpaceAcre to support Skunk Anansie at The Great Escape festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rock band SpaceAcre will support Skunk Anansie when they headline The Independent’s stage at The Great Escape festival this month.

Formed in Bedfordshire, the band are rapidly developing a devoted fanbase thanks to their politically fuelled songs, including recent single “Pathogen” and “That Girl”.

Blending elements of gritty guitars, introspective storytelling, and infectious hooks, they have carved a space in the UK indie scene with their fiercely DIY ethos.

“Pathogen” was recently aired on BBC Radio 6 by presenter Emily Pilbeam; the band will embark on their first headline tour this summer.

“We are beyond excited and honoured to be asked to support such an iconic band that we look up to and admire, on a prestigious stage at The Great Escape Festival. And really grateful to The Independent and Skunk Anansie for having us,” the band said.

“Also we get to see Skunk Anansie play at such an intimate venue – it’s gonna be a really special night!

“We’re recording our debut album at the moment and going on our first UK headline tour this summer so it's so dreamy to be able to add this show to our tour dates."

Skunk Anansie’s performance will mark the only chance fans have to see the band in an intimate club setting as part of their upcoming sold-out UK tour, and a week ahead of the release of their hugely anticipated new album, The Painful Truth.

Formed in 1994, the band quickly rose to national fame thanks to their distinctive blend of rock, punk and alternative, heard in songs such as “Hedonism”, “My Ugly Boy”, “Secretly” and “Charity”.

The Painful Truth, their first record in nine years, follows a lengthy period of change for the band’s members, from parenthood to illness and the departure of their longstanding manager.

As well as their headline performance, singer Skin will sit down in a special keynote conversation with The Independent’s Music Editor Roisin O’Connor to discuss her extraordinary career.

Other high-profile names taking part in the TGE conference include Rizzle Kicks star and author Jordan Stephens, and Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins and co-founder of the record label Bella Union.

open image in gallery Skunk Anansie will headline The Independent’s stage at The Great Escape in a rare intimate performance ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, The Independent is returning for the third consecutive year as The Great Escape’s exclusive news partner, bringing readers the latest coverage of the event along with interviews and special offers.

Adam Ryan, Head of Music, The Great Escape, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Independent for this year’s festival. With their shared commitment to celebrating groundbreaking talent, this collaboration allows us to amplify the reach of both the festival and the conference.

“We're especially excited to announce that the iconic Skunk Anansie will perform on their stage, bringing an electrifying energy to our already diverse lineup.”

This year’s TGE festival will include an additional day of music on Wednesday 14 May, offering guests a chance to discover a wealth of new bands and artists in some of Brighton’s best-loved music venues.

The festival takes place between 14-17 May.