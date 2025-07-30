Urgent warning to Lollapalooza ticket holders ahead of music festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Music lovers looking for last-minute Lollapalooza tickets are urged to use caution as a growing number of scams could leave buyers out of luck.

The iconic music festival runs Thursday through Sunday in Chicago’s Grant Park, with a stacked roster of headliners including Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, A$AP Rocky, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyler, The Creator.

About 400,000 fans are expected to descend on the area for the festivities, which also include after shows and a family-friendly Kidzapalooza area.

Even with most tickets sold out and residual inventory available only through verified waitlists or authorized resellers, scammers have reportedly stepped up their game.

One common tactic, as highlighted by the Better Business Bureau of Chicago, involves fake websites that advertise low-priced tickets to lure buyers into entering their credit card information. In these cases, no tickets are delivered, and scammers instead use the stolen data to make expensive purchases elsewhere.

open image in gallery The BBB urges Lollapalooza hopefuls to check its website to confirm a seller's legitimacy before making a last-minute purchase ( Getty )

Another scheme involves fraudsters duplicating a legitimate ticket, often by copying and pasting it, and then selling that same ticket to multiple people. Victims don’t realize they’ve been scammed until they arrive at the gate and are denied entry.

“Scammers know how to prey on urgency and emotion,” Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Chicago BBB, said in a news release. “They’ll send deceptive emails and texts, create phony ‘Wait List’ sites, and pose as legitimate resellers to steal your money and personal information. Don’t let the thrill of scoring tickets blind you to the risks.”

open image in gallery Lollapalooza takes place in Chicago's Grant Park from July 31 to August 3. ( Getty )

The BBB also warns of counterfeit tickets with forged barcodes that may look convincingly real. However, once scanned at the venue, these fake tickets are rejected, and by then, the scammer has disappeared without a trace.

Bernas recommends only buying tickets through official channels, as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist are “hotbeds for ticket scams.”

“You could lose hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars and only discover the scam when you’re turned away at the gate," Bernas said, adding that scammers are targeting hotel bookings and vacation rentals ahead of the festival.

“The popularity of Lollapalooza makes it a prime target for identity theft, financial fraud, and ruined plans,” he added.

While the excitement of scoring last-minute tickets can be tempting, fans should stay alert for red flags during the buying process. The BBB strongly recommends purchasing Lollapalooza tickets only through the box office or the festival’s official online ticketing site, avoiding third-party resale sites. Research the companies reselling tickets, use a credit card, and make sure you know the refund policies.

Limited tickets remain available through the official Lollapalooza website.