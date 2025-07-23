Ozzy Osbourne wanted his funeral to be ‘celebration, not a mope-fest’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ozzy Osbourne once said he was unbothered about what music was played at his funeral – as long as the event was a “celebration” and not a “mope-fest”.

The world is mourning the legendary heavy metal pioneer, best known as the frontman for Black Sabbath, after his death aged 76 on Tuesday (22 July).

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” a joint statement from his wife, Sharon, and children Kelly, Jack and Aimee said. “He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

While plans for his funeral have not been disclosed, Osbourne – once notorious for his hard-living antics that included biting the head of a dead dove and “snorting a line of ants” – previously opened up about his vision for a send-off.

“I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy – but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest,” he said in a fan Q&A with The Times back in 2011.

“I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death’. There’ll be no harping on the bad times. So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind.”

Ozzy Osbourne didn’t want any ‘harping on the bad times’ at his send-off ( AP2011 )

He concluded: “It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky. That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks’.”

Osbourne lived to witness a global celebration of his legacy during his farewell show with Black Sabbath just weeks ago – as the original four members of the band played their first gig together in two decades, at Villa Park in Birmingham.

They were joined by other heavy metal giants including Metallica, Alice in Chains and Slayer, along with acts including Guns N’ Roses, Tom Morello and Yungblud.

Proceeds from the concert were donated to three different charities, with a total of £140m raised.

