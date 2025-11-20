Lily Allen confirms West End Girl arena tour for 2026 after theatre run sold out in minutes
Pop star sold out a string of theatre shows, where she will perform her new album in full, within minutes of tickets going on sale
Lily Allen has confirmed a new run of live arena dates after selling out her 2026 theatre shows within minutes.
The British pop star is riding high on the success of her comeback album West End Girl, which received rave reviews from critics while hitting No 2 on the UK albums chart.
Allen will now perform the biggest headline tour of her career in June next year, kicking off in Newcastle and concluding at the 3Arena in Dublin.
Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 27 November at 10am and be available from gigsandtours and Ticketmaster.
The theatre tour will star Allen performing West End Girl in its entirety, in the order that the songs appear on the record. She will also perform the album in full when she headlines Mighty Hoopla festival in London’s Brockwell Park on 30 May, tickets for which sold out in record time.
The new tour dates are as follows:
June 2026
16 June – Newcastle Utilita Arena
17 June – Glasgow OVO Hydro
19 June – Manchester AO Arena
21 June – Leeds First Direct Bank Arena
23 June – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
24 June – Cardiff Utilita Arena
26 June – Birmingham BP Pulse Live
27 June – London The O2
30 June – Dublin 3Arena
Allen last toured with her fourth album, No Shame, between 2018 to 2019. She also made surprise appearances at Glastonbury Festival in 2022, with US pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, and this year with Shy FX.
West End Girl, believed to be inspired by Allen’s split from her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, has received near-unanimous praise, with many critics singling out the vulnerability in Allen’s lyrics.
In a five-star review for The Independent, Hannah Ewens praised Allen for the album’s “intense story-driven format [that] lets her sound sharper, smarter and more clear-eyed than before”.
“After two albums that defined mid-2000s British pop, Allen lost her grip on the pop star version of herself that once felt effortless,” she continued. “Sheezus and No Shame had the same attitude but lacked focus.
“The pain of this real-life breakup has given her something solid to attack with all her might, and West End Girl feels like the clarity she’s been writing toward for years. In 2025, Allen sounds newly alive in the contradictions we loved her for: acid-tongued and soft-hearted, ironic and sincere, broken again but alright, still.”
Allen was also recently announced as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on 13 December, with British actor Josh O’Connor due to host.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments