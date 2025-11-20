Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Allen has confirmed a new run of live arena dates after selling out her 2026 theatre shows within minutes.

The British pop star is riding high on the success of her comeback album West End Girl, which received rave reviews from critics while hitting No 2 on the UK albums chart.

Allen will now perform the biggest headline tour of her career in June next year, kicking off in Newcastle and concluding at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 27 November at 10am and be available from gigsandtours and Ticketmaster.

The theatre tour will star Allen performing West End Girl in its entirety, in the order that the songs appear on the record. She will also perform the album in full when she headlines Mighty Hoopla festival in London’s Brockwell Park on 30 May, tickets for which sold out in record time.

The new tour dates are as follows:

June 2026

16 June – Newcastle Utilita Arena

17 June – Glasgow OVO Hydro

19 June – Manchester AO Arena

21 June – Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

23 June – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

24 June – Cardiff Utilita Arena

26 June – Birmingham BP Pulse Live

27 June – London The O2

30 June – Dublin 3Arena

Lily Allen has made a triumphant comeback with ‘West End Girl’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Allen last toured with her fourth album, No Shame, between 2018 to 2019. She also made surprise appearances at Glastonbury Festival in 2022, with US pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, and this year with Shy FX.

West End Girl, believed to be inspired by Allen’s split from her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, has received near-unanimous praise, with many critics singling out the vulnerability in Allen’s lyrics.

In a five-star review for The Independent, Hannah Ewens praised Allen for the album’s “intense story-driven format [that] lets her sound sharper, smarter and more clear-eyed than before”.

“After two albums that defined mid-2000s British pop, Allen lost her grip on the pop star version of herself that once felt effortless,” she continued. “Sheezus and No Shame had the same attitude but lacked focus.

“The pain of this real-life breakup has given her something solid to attack with all her might, and West End Girl feels like the clarity she’s been writing toward for years. In 2025, Allen sounds newly alive in the contradictions we loved her for: acid-tongued and soft-hearted, ironic and sincere, broken again but alright, still.”

Allen was also recently announced as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on 13 December, with British actor Josh O’Connor due to host.