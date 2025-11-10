Lily Allen and Scissor Sisters to headline Mighty Hoopla 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Allen and Scissor Sisters have been announced as the headliners for Mighty Hoopla festival 2026.

Allen, who recently released her critically adored album West End Girl, will top the bill on Saturday 30 May in a UK festival exclusive, performing the record in full.

The announcement comes after Allen’s 2026 headline tour at theatres including the London Palladium sold out in minutes on Friday (7 November) due to phenomenal demand, prompting fans to beg the singer to add more dates.

Meanwhile, pop icons Scissor Sisters promise to deliver a set packed full of their biggest hits, from “Take Your Mama” to “Filthy/Gorgeous” and “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’”, when they close the festival on Sunday 31 May.

Pop singer Jessie J will perform on the main stage on Saturday, while former Little Mix star turned solo artist Perrie is playing the same stage on Sunday.

Other artists announced for the 2026 event include pop group JLS, Alexandra Burke, Estelle, Tulisa, The Wanted 2.0, Liberty X, and German dance act Cascada.

open image in gallery ( Kevin Tachman/PA Wire )

Over 100 more acts are still to be announced for the festival, which last year was attended by over 65,000 people.

Since its inception, Hoopla has become known as one of pop’s biggest weekends, celebrating an eclectic range of acts along with queer joy, acceptance and diversity.

Co-founder Glyn Fussell said: “We have a long history with both our epic headliners, and it’s going to be a monumental year. Every year we listen to all your pop needs. The lineup next year is full of the most diverse, chaotic and divine artistry ever!”

open image in gallery Lilypremium ( Press )

Co-founder Jamie Tagg added: “Every year we strive for pop perfection and next year’s mix of international artists, boybands, girlbands, live acts and DJs delivers just that. We still have some huge names to announce, so we’re very confident this will be our most in-demand year yet.”

Mighty Hoopla 2026 will also see the return of The Bump, a dedicated stage for DJs and live performers that will next year star Trixie Mattell, Horse Meat Disco and Jodie Harsh. It will also bring back its Queertopia stage, which champions the best up-and-coming names within the queer space, with Empress Of and Mykki Blanco among the artists booked to perform.

Tickets for Mighty Hoopla go on sale on Tuesday 11 November at 10am.