Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Lil Jon has shocked audiences by giving a surprise performance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to celebrate Kamala Harris becoming the party’s presidential nominee.

The “Yeah!” rapper, 53, burst onto the convention floor during a “celebratory” roll call thrown by the Democrats, which saw each state’s delegates cast symbolic votes for Harris, who had already been chosen as the party’s nominee via an official virtual vote two weeks prior.

Lil Jon – real name Jonathan Smith – performed his hit song “Turn Down for What” before singing Harris and her running mate Tim Walz’ names to the tune of his 2002 single “Get Low”, which has become a rallying cry for the pair’s campaign in recent weeks.

Jon’s performance quickly roused audiences of the convention, with many viewers at home sharing their thoughts to X/Twitter.

“All I wanted out of this election cycle was for someone to use ‘Walz’ in Get Low. For Lil Jon to do it himself. Dreams come true,” one person wrote.

“Lil Jon is the best DNC moment since the 1996 Macarena,” another added, referencing the year Bill Clinton and Al Gore were on the winning ticket.

Viewers outside the US were significantly more baffled. “My European mind truly cannot comprehend this…I genuinely don’t understand what is going on here,” one person admitted.

“It’s like Eurovision, but the winner gets to determine if you have rights and how much you pay in taxes for four years,” someone else wrote.

“I don’t understand it, but I kinda like it” another said in response to footage of the raucous political event. “Seems like people are having a really good time, and I appreciate that. Cannot imagine it’s connected to politics at all, but that’s probably the European bit.”

Lil Jon at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago ( AP )

Harris, the current vice president, emerged as the 2024 Democratic candidate last month following president Joe Biden’s exit from the 5 November race amid growing pressure to bow out.

Former president Bill Clinton, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi and Democratic rising stars Pete Buttigieg, Wes Moore, Hakeem Jeffries and Josh Shapiro all spoke at the United Center on Wednesday (21 August), with musical performances by Stevie Wonder and John Legend.

You can follow The Independent’s live coverage of the Democratic National Convention here.